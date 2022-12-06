Fashion
We were given a dress code to wear bikinis at a leisure center, but many people agree we had every right to wear them
TWO women claimed they had a dress code to wear bikinis – but they insisted they were right.
In a video shared on TikTokthe couple of friends are seen yelling at an employee of a recreation center.
“Wow, you’re a pool man. Wow,” one of the women said sarcastically at the start of the video.
As the man who appeared to be the supervisor was leaving the room, another worker attempted to tell them about the problem.
The worker calmly said he “understands” why the women are “frustrated”.
“Why do you think we are frustrated? one of the women fired back.
The man went on to say that from what he understood, another employee told them to “cover up”.
One of the women said they were told they had to put on “shorts”.
The other women said she had worn the same swimsuit in the same place “at least ten times” and never had a problem.
The first woman wore a burnt orange bikini, and the other a patterned black bikini.
A woman then complained that the dress code ended in “f****** high school”.
The worker then thanked the woman for her explanations, but said “unfortunately, that’s politics.”
They then asked to see the policy.
The women in orange bikinis said she works in government and writes policy, so the establishment should have her.
The man offered to bring the ladies to the front desk while he researched the policy.
The women replied that he shouldn’t have come to see them if they didn’t have a policy.
In the comments to the video, which was posted by the ayreslawfirm account which asked fans who was wrong, many people appeared to defend the installation.
“There’s a dress code literally everywhere, it’s kind of implied,” one commenter said.
“I like how cool he kept his composure,” said another.
“Very embarrassing of them. I literally go to this gym and its very well known dress code rules (sic),” said a third.
However, others supported the women.
“I would ask the manager (his boss),” said one.
“What was wrong with what they were wearing?” says another person.
The meeting seems to have taken place in Provo, Utah. Recreation.
An official told the US Sun he could not comment on the matter because it “could be a legal matter”.
However, their website notes some rules regarding dress code.
The leisure center indicates on its website that “appropriate swimwear” is “required”.
They don’t allow “denim or dress clothes” in the pool, but do allow a “fitted camouflage shirt or swim shorts”.
The establishment asks customers to “respect the posted rules”.
“The lifeguard has the final responsibility to inform customers of any other rules,” the website states.
“All rules are for the safety of our customers.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/6849645/dress-coded-for-wearing-bikinis-rec-center/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- We were given a dress code to wear bikinis at a leisure center, but many people agree we had every right to wear them
- Research: Why are colds more common in winter?
- Pak Election Commission intends to depose Imran Khan as PTI leader
- 4 BC hockey players have attempted to make the roster of Canada’s World Juniors team
- Why colds and flu are more prevalent in winter
- Christmas and holiday clothes that go beyond the little black dress
- Cyberpunk 2077 Wins Game of the Year Edition
- Trump digs a deeper hole with comments on the Constitution
- PM Modi, Shah remembers Baba Saheb on his death anniversary
- Cyclone tennis against 12 NCAA qualifiers during the spring season – Iowa State Daily
- A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Puerto Galera
- Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey congratulated personnel participating in Fraternal Fist exercises