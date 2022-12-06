We were given a dress code to wear bikinis at a leisure center, but many people agree we had every right to wear them

TWO women claimed they had a dress code to wear bikinis – but they insisted they were right.

In a video shared on TikTokthe couple of friends are seen yelling at an employee of a recreation center.

“Wow, you’re a pool man. Wow,” one of the women said sarcastically at the start of the video.

As the man who appeared to be the supervisor was leaving the room, another worker attempted to tell them about the problem.

The worker calmly said he “understands” why the women are “frustrated”.

“Why do you think we are frustrated? one of the women fired back.

The man went on to say that from what he understood, another employee told them to “cover up”.

One of the women said they were told they had to put on “shorts”.

The other women said she had worn the same swimsuit in the same place “at least ten times” and never had a problem.

The first woman wore a burnt orange bikini, and the other a patterned black bikini.

A woman then complained that the dress code ended in “f****** high school”.

The worker then thanked the woman for her explanations, but said “unfortunately, that’s politics.”

They then asked to see the policy.

The women in orange bikinis said she works in government and writes policy, so the establishment should have her.

The man offered to bring the ladies to the front desk while he researched the policy.

The women replied that he shouldn’t have come to see them if they didn’t have a policy.

In the comments to the video, which was posted by the ayreslawfirm account which asked fans who was wrong, many people appeared to defend the installation.

“There’s a dress code literally everywhere, it’s kind of implied,” one commenter said.

“I like how cool he kept his composure,” said another.

“Very embarrassing of them. I literally go to this gym and its very well known dress code rules (sic),” said a third.

However, others supported the women.

“I would ask the manager (his boss),” said one.

“What was wrong with what they were wearing?” says another person.

The meeting seems to have taken place in Provo, Utah. Recreation.

An official told the US Sun he could not comment on the matter because it “could be a legal matter”.

However, their website notes some rules regarding dress code.

The leisure center indicates on its website that “appropriate swimwear” is “required”.

They don’t allow “denim or dress clothes” in the pool, but do allow a “fitted camouflage shirt or swim shorts”.

The establishment asks customers to “respect the posted rules”.

“The lifeguard has the final responsibility to inform customers of any other rules,” the website states.

“All rules are for the safety of our customers.”