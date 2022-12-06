Lila Moss, 20, looks like mum Kate Moss in sheer dress





Lila Moss is the spitting image of her supermodel mom. The 20-year-old rising style star walked the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards on Monday in a sheer black off-the-shoulder Knwls dress with lots of cutouts, an open back and a flowing train. The sheer style shows off Moss’ matching black thong as well as the blood sugar monitoring device on the back of her arm. The model, who has type 1 diabetes, has previously been praised for showing off the device in designer ad campaigns, as well as proudly wearing her insulin pump while strutting around the runways. Knwls designers Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault described Moss as a “dream girl” on Instagram, and says British Vogue the custom dress they created for the model was meant to make Moss feel effortless and dangerous. Moss’ off-the-shoulder dress showed off the blood sugar monitoring device on her arm. MovieMagic Moss was nominated for Model of the Year alongside Bella Hadid, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse at the ceremony at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall. Her father, Dazed Media co-founder Jefferson Hack, was also present at the event to receive the Special Recognition Award for Cultural Conservation. Lila traded in her long sheer dress for a shorter version later in the evening. EARLY/MEGA For the afterparty, Moss swapped her long sheer dress for a shorter LBD that was just as sheer. Florence Pugh and model Jourdan Dunn also attended the afterparty. Kate, 48, wore a similar sparkly sheer dress in November when she attended Diet Cokes’ 40th birthday party at private club Annabels in London. The deeply plunging, stripped design appeared to be an updated version of the iconic see-through dress that Moss sported at modeling agency Elite’s Look of the Year party in 1993. Clearly, the Moss women aren’t afraid to show it all. Kate Moss wore her own see-through dress in November. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Die

