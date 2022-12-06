Shop this soft turtleneck sweater dress for winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Sweater dresses are delicious in theory but tricky to execute. They are usually too long or too short, too thin or too thick, too tight or too loose. We never manage to find the perfect balance, so we end up wearing pants and tops all season instead. Boring! It’s time to change our winter wardrobe with a sweater dress that holds We warm without concealing our shape. We deserve to look sexy and feel hot at the same time!

After many failed attempts in the past, we have finally found a sweater dress that does what it promises. This avant-garde turtleneck dress toes the line between a mini and a midi is the optimal length to rock with knee-high boots! You can wear the sweater dress as is if you prefer a relaxed fit or add a belt if you want to accentuate your waist. Even the turtleneck itself is a happy medium, a draped flap style that will keep the cold out but not constrict you. Keep scrolling to shop this versatile sweater dress from Amazon!

The Miessial Women’s Oversized Loose Sweater Dress is a closet staple for sweater time! Now that it’s December, well, don only knit dresses. Shoppers say this style is both warm and flattering and the knit blend is so soft!

The intricate details make this sweater dress one piece you might find in a boutique, no one will believe you bought this dress from Amazon! Available in six solid shades, this the turtleneck is truly an everyday essential. Wear this dress from day to night!

We always rely on reviews before settling any purchase debate! And the general consensus of customers is that this sweater dress kill.

Great winter dress. Good solid material. Not too heavy or thin.

The fabric is SO soft. For the price, this is an amazing sweater dress! It’s very warm and flattering. Plus, the turtleneck portion is loose for those of you who get claustrophobic with tight things.

I would recommend this chunky sweater dress. Its fabric is very soft and comfortable. And it’s a good thick material, but not heavy. Can make you feel warm in cold weather. It will be the perfect choice for winter wear. I love him so much.

As Singer Ramona looks like it’s turtle time! Warm up your neck and spice up your style with the sweetest sweater dress on amazon!

