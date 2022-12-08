



At 83, Gaetano Pesce is enjoying a late-career surge of stardom. As the artist, designer and architect told me poolside at the Ritz in Miami Beach on a recent wet afternoon, When I arrived here three days ago, there were people who stopped me in the street, recognizing me! Pesce, who has lived and worked in Brooklyn since 1983, was in town the week of Art Basel to showcase a series of chairs he designed for the Bottega Venetas Spring/Summer 2023 show, held in Milan in September. . Though responsible for more than his fair share of spectacularly collectible surreal furniture, such as the buxom La Mamma, an occasionally controversial armchair in the abstract form of a woman held down by a ball and chain, Pesce is as surprised as any what it becomes. a die trending names in the greedy worlds of fashion and design novelties. (As I wrote in last week’s GQs Show Notes newsletter, Art Base has become something of a fifth fashion week, making it a welcoming stage for a design polymath like Pesce.) Me, I don’t am not very good, he said. The good thing is that other people don’t do what they’re supposed to do. So the little I do becomes very important. Gaetano Pesce in 2011 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Despite his status as a former statesman in a city mad with rising stars in his twenties, Pesce retains all the zeal of his younger self: in the mid-1960s he penned a manifesto against the uniformity in architecture and design. When I asked him if he had seen anything good that week at the art fairs, he waved his hand dismissively. At the art exhibition, there is a lot of decoration, a lot of makeup. Generally very superficial. I haven’t seen any innovation, he says. Pesce loves Goya and Michelangelo, artists who he believes have done what artists are meant to do: reflect deep truths about reality. And don’t throw it at the actual Miami Beach cityscape. If we look here, we see a lot of buildings that are all the same, he says, spontaneously. The international style allowed an architect to do the same building here, and the same building in Stockholm, the diversity of two different places requires a different construction. But the international style is very totalitarian. With his Bottega Veneta commission, on the other hand, Pesce sought to capture what he considers to be one of the most critical and lofty truths in life: that we are all unique and that uniqueness is the strength of humanity. In the Pesces world we are not, in other words, molded plywood Eames chairs, beautiful in their simplicity and replicability. Instead, we look a lot more like one of his own creations: organic, gloopy, and even a little ugly. Literally, if you ask Pesce: In a way, the chair is the closest object to being human, he said, explaining why the chair captured his imagination for so many decades. Many of Pesces’ most famous designs mimic the human form, such as a Technicolor cabinet that resembles a face; for Pesce, the appeal of the chairs, with four legs and a backrest, is obvious.

