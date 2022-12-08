VOICE AND VOICE: Raymond Banks to discuss fashion politics at Catfish Row Museum – The Vicksburg Post

VOICES AND VOTES: Raymond Banks to discuss fashion politics at the Catfish Row Museum Posted at 11:43 am on Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Jim Beaugez | Guest Contributor

Politics and clothing styles have intertwined throughout American history, from zoot suits worn by marginalized Latinos in 1940s Los Angeles to US Senator-elect John Fetterman, whose habit of wearing sweatshirts and working clothes instead of suits identifies him with the working class.

None of this is an accident, according to fashion designer and Vicksburg native Raymond Banks.

Fashion is silent protest, he says. You can wear something and it speaks a lot of words without ever speaking verbally.

Banks will discuss the area where fashion and politics intersect in a talk at the Catfish Row Museum on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m., as part of the Smithsonians Voices and Votes exhibit, which will be on display at the museum through January. .

Banks, designer of clothing brand Hoodvenchy, has had a passion for fashion since childhood. When his parents dressed on all fours, as he says, it was a continuation of a tradition established during the civil rights movement, when black activists sought to defuse racial stereotypes against them.

They came out to look dignified, he said. Many African Americans wore these suits, so when they were seen, people knew they were professionals.

Banks got his start while attending Alcorn State University when his involvement with TREND Modeling Squad schools introduced him to the fashion industry. As a student, he sold men’s accessories under the Gentlemans Touch brand to customers as far away as Chicago.

Inspired by fellow Vicksburg native Patrick Kelly, who conquered the fashion world while living in Paris in the 1980s, Banks affirms his culture and politics through his designs. Where Kelly enlivened the runway with bright colors and bold designs, through Hoodvenchy Banks called the industry to the mat for appropriating black culture, stating, Our culture is not your tendency in his manifesto of website.

Her speech on Saturday will cap off a busy year for Banks, who showcased Hoodvenchy items at New York Fashion Week in September and LA Fashion Week in October, and was honored by her hometown with Raymond Banks Day on October 1st.

He found inspiration for his shows this year in the popular fashion of HBCU students in the South, but his most memorable piece was a black dress bearing a quote from playwright George C. Wolfe: God created blacks and blacks. Blacks created the style.

When I created this dress, he said. I put the names of black fashion designers and models on the back because African American designers and models are so overlooked for setting trends and setting the bar for American and European fashion.

As his stock surges in global fashion hubs, Banks said he resists the urge to approach them. Such a move would distance him from his source of inspiration.

I’m in Mississippi for the long haul, Banks said. No matter how far I go in life, no matter what I do or achieve, Mississippi will always be the home of my business. I would never move my business outside of Mississippi.

The Smithsonian-curated Voices and Votes: Democracy in America, which opened Nov. 14 at the Catfish Row Museum, brings clarity to the struggles at the heart of the voting process. The exhibit is based on the National Museum of American History’s larger exhibit American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.

The multimedia and interactive exhibit Voices and Votes tells the story of voting in America through historic and contemporary photos, educational and archival videos, and engaging games. Historic pieces including campaign memorabilia, voter memorabilia and protest materials are also part of the program.

The speaker series in support of Voices and Votes will also feature Donald Field Brown, a Harvard scholar, who will speak about the history of Vicksburg Citizens Appeal and its importance at the height of the civil rights movement on December 20; and USM professor Dr. Rebecca Tuuri, who will present on democracy in Mississippi on January 4.

This series of stories about Voices & Votes programming is produced by Front Porch Fodder for the Catfish Row Museum.