Fashion chain Flannels proves a magnet for Gen Z shoppers | Fraser Group





Frasers has announced plans to open six more Flannels stores next year, at a time when some of the UK’s most traditional department stores are closing. While that may seem against the grain, he’s betting on his established clientele of well-paid young people, usually living at home, who have that rare commodity in a cost-of-living crisis: spending money. It is precisely this demographic that has been credited with propelling luxury into 2023. Flannels has clearly studied the tastes and concerns of this generation. Store and website brands popular with Gen Z celebrities admire and are often seen on social media. For women, these include Mugler, a brand worn by Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, and Bottega Veneta, favored by Hailey Bieber. Men, meanwhile, can shop established streetwear brands including Off White and Stone Island, which is enjoying a revival thanks to celebrities such as Drake. Now part of Mike Ashley’s retail empire, Frasers Group, the first store was opened by founder, Neil Prosser, in Knutsford, Cheshire, in 1976. This was followed by stores in Nottingham, Birmingham and Newcastle . The Liverpool store reopened this summer as a seven-storey one-stop shop for those who want to look their best at all times with Botox offered alongside Barrys Bootcamp classes. And while London’s Oxford Street now has a shiny Flannels department store with art installations outside, the north still dominates its list of more than 60 locations. Their transit ads are titled Welcome to New Luxury. They feature a diverse selection of designs and trends you’re likely to see on TikTok, including visible flip-flops, beige vests, and cropped ones. A Prada bag with his name written on the front is prominently displayed. They also launched resale, a category that Gen Z is also driving, with 31% of their closets made up of resale items according to to research released in October. Prices for men’s sneakers online range from $28 in the sale for a pair of Novesta to $1,350 for a pair of Alexander McQueen Court Crystal sneakers. The tastes of customers in flannel tend towards glamor and signal luxury. Top-selling brands include Saint Laurent, Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Burberry and Balenciaga (despite the recent scandal). Items included in the site’s bestsellers section focus on women’s logos and brands, there’s a Saint Laurent bag with the famous YSL logo, for example, or a Burberry dress in the signature checkerboard. For men, logo tees from McQ and streetwear brand Palm Angels are popular. With brands like these and the model of a destination store like Liverpool, the success of Flannels proves that bricks and mortar still works even for a generation living their lives online.

