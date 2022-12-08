Fashion
Prince Harry Opens Up About Wearing Nazi Disguise in Netflix Documentary
‘I was so ashamed’: Prince Harry reveals in Netflix documentary that wearing a Nazi disguise was ‘the biggest mistake of my life’ and his encounter with the Chief Rabbi went on to have a ‘deep impact’
Prince Harry has said in his new Netflix series that dressing up as a Nazi was one of the “biggest mistakes” of his life.
The Duke of Sussex has expressed his contrition for his 2005 gaffe, during which he went to a fancy dress party wearing a mock uniform which featured the Nazis’ infamous swastika on his arm and the insignia of the German Wehrmacht on his collar.
The story made global headlines after an image of Harry, then 20, in uniform appeared on the front page of The Sun newspaper.
Speaking on the third episode of his new Netflix show with wife Meghan Markle, Harry expressed regret and said: ‘All I wanted to do was make things right.
He said he met with the chief rabbi and also spoke to a Holocaust survivor as part of efforts to repair the damage caused by the gaffe.
At the time, the chief rabbi was Jonathan Sacks, who died in 2020.
The Duke of Sussex said: “It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life.
“I was so ashamed afterwards.
“All I wanted was to fix things. I sat down and talked to the Chief Rabbi of London, which had a profound impact on me.
“I went to Berlin and spoke to a holocaust survivor.
“I could have gone on and ignored it and made the same mistakes over and over again in my life, but I learned from that.”
Harry (pictured in 2004) issued a creeping apology shortly after the image was posted He said: “I’m so sorry if I caused anyone any offense or embarrassment. It was a bad choice of costume and I apologize ‘
Harry issued a creeping apology shortly after the image was posted.
He said: “I’m so sorry if I caused anyone any offense or embarrassment. It was a bad costume choice and I apologize.
The Duke of Sussex wore Nazi uniform at a party hosted by Olympic rider Richard Meade.
The theme of the event – held to mark the birthday of Mr Meade’s son Harry – was ‘indigenous and colonial’.
Harry wore General Erwin Rommel’s Afrika Korps desert uniform.
Earlier in the evening, he had worn a military-style jacket with a German flag on the arm.
Harry had arrived with his older brother Prince William, who was reportedly dressed in a skin-tight black leotard with a leopard-skin pattern and matching leopard-skin tail and legs.
A guest then told the Daily Mail: ‘If it was her idea of a joke, then she went down like a lead balloon.’
