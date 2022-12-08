Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have a very glamorous fashion duel

And so the never-ending terminal saga of the royal family continues. In Harry and Meghanreleased today on Netflix, many opinions are shared, many claims are made, and many calculated looks are taken to bring it all to light in triplicate.

In the documentary, Meghan Markle, a since-ousted former royal star, spends much of the first three episodes talking about the intensity of being the center of a royal show. In the third episode, amidst talk about there being no training or preparation given to anyone who is about to become a royal, she discusses the outfits she wore when she became part of the family. .

Most of the time I was in the UK, I rarely wore color, Meghan said in an interview. To my knowledge, you can never wear the same color as Her Majesty if there is a group event, but neither should you wear the same color as any of the other senior members of the family. So I thought, well, what color are they probably never going to wear? Camel? Beige? White? So I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could blend in.

The documentary so far is heavy with inane details like this: On camera, Meghan is dressed in neutrals similar to those she’s deployed to blend into the royal family: soft gray knits and crisp whites which harmonize with the Montecito house she shares with Harry. The visual effect is nice, but it slips right out of your brain like you haven’t even looked at anything.

The documentary’s release comes amid two weeks of intense royal fashion, with an intriguing and quiet sartorial duel between Meghan and future Queen of England Kate Middleton, who waged a war of PR optics ahead of the release. from the Netflix documentary series.

Monday, Meghan and Harry landed in New York ahead of the premiere and for her charm offensive, Meghan opted for sleek, unassuming ensembles with an unmistakable dose of Hollywood glamour. When getting off the plane, Archetypes podcaster Meghan was dressed in black and sported a pair of huge black sunglasses for a sneaky not incognito incognito see. Very off-duty actress, and it’s still worth mentioning: the woman is just ridiculously beautiful.

On Tuesday night, Meghan and Harry attended the Ripple of Hope gala at the Midtown Hilton to accept an award for fighting structural racism, and Meghan pulled off a show-stopping fashion moment. Draped in a pure white off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown with a thigh-high slit, Prince Harry better half topped things off with a beloved aquamarine diamond ring by Princess Diana.

The whole look was stunning, in my opinion one of Meghan’s best, Miranda Holder, stylist and royal fashion expert, told The Daily Beast. The no-frills monochrome ensuring all the attention was on the wearer, the off-the-shoulder style emphasizing Meghan’s feminine vulnerability, and the white color invoking peace and innocence are all qualities Meghan will benefit from given the explosive release of Netflix.

In polar opposition to whistleblower Meghan, Kate is one of the Palace’s most trusted assets: poised, lithe and fully carefree in the fold, Prince Williams’ wife made her first trip to the United States in eight (with Prince William) for a whirlwind Boston visit last week that included a trip to the black-tie awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, awarded to five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism, and a stop at Harvard to talk about how children can benefit from new scientific advances.

In Boston, after appearing in a series of beautifully tailored cold weather outfits that included a $6,000 coat and eggplant purple suit, both by Alexander McQueen, for the Earthshot Awards, Kate opted for a mint green dress Solace London. For this occasion, Kate chose a jewelry staple from Princess Diana, the Di Emerald and Diamond Choker. once wore famous on his forehead during his 1985 Australian tour as a prop.

The green rental dress for Earthshot was a PR genius, it’s the ultimate sustainable fashion option, and the shiny apple green dress looked contemporary and ensured the princess could be seen from all corners of the packed room, Holder said.

Both Meghan and Kate have deliberately invoked the People’s Princess Diana with very different goals in mind. Kate appears to be strengthening her own unshakable generational ties with the Royal Family, while Meghan’s appearance in the aquamarine ring, which Diana wore like a replacement for her engagement ring following her divorce from then-Prince Charles, directly references Dis’s determination to part ways with The Firm entirely.

Kate in particular has been in rare form lately, Kinsey Schofielda Los Angeles-based royal commentator and To Di For Daily podcaster, told The Daily Beast.

Boston was a really good demonstration of how William and Kate are going to handle this documentary, Schofield said. I was in Boston and honestly thought they would hide from the public. Specifically with Catherine at her Harvard event, we had to get her out of the buildings, she wanted to stay and talk to everyone and take pictures with everyone, she was so personable. Netflixs first trailer Harry and Meghan was dropped on December 1 as Kate and William walked around Somerville, MAand Kate stopped by Harvard dressed in a chic houndstooth the next day.

That is to say: we are royalty. We are true royalty. It is duty, it is service, it is sacrifice. Kinsey Schofield

On Tuesday evening, back in Britain, Kate was stunned by a Reception at Buckingham Palace for members of the diplomatic corps in a Jenny Packham scarlet dress, the diamond Lotus Flower Tiaraoriginally worn by the Queen Mother and diamond earrings.

I don’t think Catherine was reacting to anything the Sussexes were doing with her wardrobe in Boston, because, pardon my French, the shit happened after they landed, Schofield said. But when we saw her at the reception, in that beautiful beaded red dress and tiara, do I feel like it was a reaction to the Sussexes? I do. That is to say: we are royalty. We are real royalties. It is duty, it is service, it is sacrifice. I mean, she’s wearing Queen Elizabeth earrings.

It’s a pretty tough PR battle, Holder said. Both women are in incredibly difficult situations and there must be so much angst behind closed doors, but the two are fighting the only way they know how, and immaculate fashion choices are a big factor in their plan. of game.