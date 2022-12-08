Someone Loved Fashion Brand BAPE So Much He Asked Pagani To Make Him A Matching Huayra







Pagani has teamed up with Japanese fashion brand BAPE to offer a new line of limited-edition clothing. The launch of the “capsule collection” in London was accompanied by a bespoke Pagani Huayra BC Roadster dressed in the colors of the BAPE, built at the request of a customer. The clothing collection includes a t-shirt, a polo shirt, a zipped jacket, sneakers, a cap and an aluminum keychain with the figures of Horacio Pagani and a monkey. Blue-themed designs feature the Japanese fashion brand’s signature camo print, alongside branding Pagani and BAPE. Read: Bentley is selling a unique hybrid Flying Spur The Surgeon created by famed sneaker designer The bespoke Pagani Huayra Roadster BC was created for an anonymous customer who obviously loves the look of BAPE products. Much of the carbon fiber bodywork is dressed in the camouflage pattern through a non-permanent wrap, applied for the launch event in London. The hypercar has a blue-tinted carbon fiber body with Italian flag stripes and a cool set of two-tone gold/silver alloy wheels. Inside, there’s lots of blue upholstery, bare carbon fiber, and a few gold accents. The bespoke nature of the construction is evident from the special plate between the seats. The owner of the unique Huayra BC Roadster also received a matching collection of luggage and sportswear, including a tracksuit and gloves with the same camouflage pattern. Back to the clothing line, the Huayra Roadster BC Capsule Collection by BAPE is already available online, or at Atelier Pagani and the BAPE Store. If you are curious about the prices, in the online site Pagani shop keychain is $39 ($41), cap sells for $125 ($131), t-shirt is $135 ($142), polo shirt is $199 ($209), sneakers are $319 ($335), while the zip-up jacket is the most expensive sale for 399 ($418). As for the bespoke Huayra, the owner had to shell out over $3.5 million. This is not the first collaboration between Pagani and BAPE as the two companies presented a similar collection for the 20th anniversary of the Pagani Zonda in 2019. PHOTO GALLERY more pics…

