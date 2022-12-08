I had a dress code at Disney for an “inappropriate” top





Apparently they didn’t like her Minnie blouse. Outraged Disneyland women have flocked to TikTok in droves to complain about House Of Mouse’s allegedly unfair dress code. In a recently video resurfaces with 4 million viewsa New Jersey woman has claimed she was flagged by the “Happiest Place on Earth” for wearing a seemingly innocuous top. “When you get a dress code at Disney,” reads the caption of the clip of the incident, which happened at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. In the clip, captioned “Disney doesn’t like backs I guess”, TikToker Jordyn Graime, 20, can be seen at the park showing off her supposedly risque outfit, which involved a silky blue backless shirt and cotton shorts. Jeans. She went on to say that the famous theme park was quick to slap the Student at the University of Massachusetts with a “dress code” violation on her sassy ensemble. Outraged Disneyland women have flocked to TikTok in droves to complain about House Of Mouse’s allegedly unfair dress code. TikTok/jordyngraime The softball player did not go into specifics about why she was taken into custody. However, Disney World states in its guidelines that “We reserve the right to refuse admission or remove anyone wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that may adversely affect the experience of other guests. Alas, the fashion police incident had a fairy tale ending: per park policy at the time, Graime would have been given a free Disney t-shirt to cover up, which would have otherwise cost north of $20, according to the clip. The Post has reached out to Disney World representatives to comment on Graime’s accusations. Meanwhile, the Jersey girl’s sartorial scarlet lettering sparked outrage among TikTok commenters. “They’re like ‘it’s inappropriate for children.’ No? They don’t care. They want to go on rides and talk to the characters,” one supporter wrote. “I’m sorry. What?! As a married mother of three, I see no problem with this shirt,” another said. Others deemed Graime’s attire essential for Florida’s humid climate. “Bruh y’all act like Disney isn’t 5000 degrees August his shirt was nice and appropriate for the weather,” one fan exclaimed. In the clip, captioned “Disney doesn’t like backs I guess”, TikToker Jordyn Graime, 20, can be seen at the park showing off her supposedly risque outfit, which involved a silky blue backless shirt and cotton shorts. Jeans. TikTok/@jordyngraime She went on to claim that the famous theme park was quick to slap the University of Massachusetts student with a “dress code” violation on her sassy ensemble. TikTok/@jordyngraime However, some naysayers sided with Disney, writing, “Wellit is a children’s park, kids don’t need to see everything.” Meanwhile, others pointed out that Graime’s attire was not flagged as obscene, but rather because it could pose a safety hazard. As per above Disney guidelinesso-called unsafe clothing includes excessively torn clothing or loose clothing that can drag on the floor and create a potential tripping hazard. Yet others gave the student props to earn free clothes for her troubles. The House of Mouse appears to have removed these offers after influencers allegedly began deliberately wearing NSFW clothing in parks in an attempt to receive a free t-shirt. In October, an attempt by TikTokers to outsmart the system reportedly failed after cast members forced her to to buy a T-shirt.,

