Articles of interest, critically acclaimed fashion podcast,





NEW YORK, 08 Dec. 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Articles of interest (AOI), a show about what we wear, has released its full third season, featuring a new seven-part series, american ivy from acclaimed indie audio creator Avery Trufelman . The series, accessible free of charge to Radiotopias listeners Articles of interest podcast feed and other platforms, will seek to answer the question of how the style once known as preppy became what we now consider a classic? The answer is long, complicated and crosses international borders. The first episode of the new season of AOI, American ivy, dives into the anatomy of trends and how preppy is a trend that never seems to fade (or, at least, seems to continually come back across generations). The story then travels back in time to the origins of Brooks Brothers (America’s oldest clothing company), continues by recounting the rise of Ralph Lauren, and speaks to Lisa Birnbach, author of The official preppy manual, and come full circle with Vampire Weekend, Kanye West, Gossip Girl and the preppy revival of the aughts. All the while, the story comes and goes in Japan as entrepreneur Kensuke Ishizu imports preppy clothes to Tokyo and creates the cult classic Take Ivy. By the end of the series, preppy has taken over the world, and the podcast ultimately wrestles with the nature of nostalgia, and why the eternal feedback loop of preppy style has impacted the way we all dress. I was really only planning to do one episode dedicated to preppy clothes, says Trufelman. But this story ended up being so startling, so impactful, and so resonant that it changed my whole idea of ​​what trends are and why they spread. Articles of interest is now available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, Pocket Casts and Overcast, with a newsletter also available. Highlighted by New York magazines and Vulture as one of the most anticipated fall 2022 podcast releases. american ivy was also a 2022 Tribeca Audio Official Selection and was presented by Tribeca Audio Premieres, the Tribeca Festival’s flagship podcast featuring innovative contemporary podcasters. Trufelman was also a guest speaker at the Amsterdam Podcast Festival recently. The first season of Articles of interest debuted in 2018 as a project of the popular design podcast, 99% invisible . He investigated collective beliefs about fashion and explored topics such as the intellectual property law behind counterfeits, the creation of tartan and the history of plaid. A smart and insightful take on the apparel industry, for fashion nerds and dabblers alike, the show was named Best Podcast of the Year by the BBC , Braked , Globe & Mail , list , New York magazine and the New Yorker . Additionally, AOI won the iHeartRadios 2021 Podcast Awards in the Best Beauty & Fashion category. AOI, now an independent production, is part of Radiotopia of PRX , the award-winning podcast network for independent creators. Previously, Trufelman was the host of podcasts Good try! from Vox Media as well as the weekly audio magazine The cup of New York magazine. In addition to Trufelman, the production team of american ivy includes editor Kelly Prime and mixing, mastering and sound design by Ian Coss. CONTACT: [email protected]

