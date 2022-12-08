The spun glass dress that caused a stir at the Universal Exhibition





Dress and Parasol (1893), Libbey Glass Company, spun glass threads, Toledo Museum of Art (all images courtesy of the museum) To forget glass slipper fantasy this glass spun dress is the real deal! At the Toledo Museum of Art (TMA), one of only two dresses designed by the Libbey Glass Company is now on display as part of the exhibition State of the art: Revealing the works of conservation Skip. The shimmering, delicate garment and its accompanying parasol were made by French dressmaker Madame Victorine Carmody in New York City in the early 1890s for famed stage actress and comedienne Georgia Cayvan. The process of extracting the glass fibers involved pulling thin strands of molten glass from the rod and wrapping them around a large spinning wheel. According to a historical document provided by the TMA, it took just over 37 hours to cover 1,900 miles continuously [glass] filament. A souvenir card from the 1893 World’s Fair shows the Infanta Eulalia in a dress. Although Cayvan had worn the dress before to perform on stage, it was understandably too fragile for practical use, earning it a prized display spot in the extravagant Libbey Glass Company exhibition space at the World’s Fair of 1893 in Chicago. Edward Drummond Libbey, who inherited the business from his father, had commissioned an elaborate palace-like pavilion for the fair space which raised eyebrows from his fellow board members, who were aware of the fragile company finances since an inexpensive glass variant had begun to gain popularity. However, the pavilion was a complete success, attracting around two million visitors over the six months of the World’s Fair. A particularly distinguished visitor, the Infanta (Princess) Eulalia of Spain, was immediately captivated by the intricacy of the glass dress on display, and Libbey had one made especially for her. The princess was so pleased with her dress that she even allowed Libbey to use the Spanish coat of arms in company advertising as a seal of approval. Unfortunately, the bodice of the Infanta Eulalias the dress succumbed to natural degradation and micro-breakage over time. TMA Senior Curator Andrea Gardner told Hyperallergic that the original Cayvans order is the only full Libbey fiberglass dress (and parasol!) currently in existence, making it a one-of-a-kind marvel that bridges fashion and glass at the end of the 19th century. In 1893, the New York Times anticipated that glass dresses would be the latest luxury fashion that year, but it was eventually proven that the dresses were neither comfortable nor structurally sound. Glass Yarn Weaving at the Chicago World’s Fair (1893), Libbey Glass Company, Archives of the Toledo Museum of Art A museum spokesperson confirmed that Libbeys wife, Florence Scott Libbey, came into possession of the Cayvans dress and parasol and eventually donated them to the TMA collection in 1925. The museum notes that the dress is in a fragile state as broken glass filaments cut silk threads, creating quite a headache for the conservationists who care for them. TMA is currently seeking donations to enhance conservation efforts for the dress and other fragile artwork featured in the current exhibit, through his Adopt a work program. Through adoption crowdfunding, we hope that any visitor can contribute to the research and treatment of the conservation of this object so closely linked to our local history, concluded Gardner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hyperallergic.com/786155/the-spun-glass-dress-that-made-a-splash-at-the-worlds-fair/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos