Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue editor Jule Campbell dies aged 96





Written by Sophie Tanno, CNN The pioneering publisher widely credited with developing the iconic and often infamous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at a cultural institution has died at age 96. Jule Campbell died Nov. 19 in New Jersey. She will be remembered as a “feminist pioneer” who made a significant contribution to the fashion industry, according to Sports Illustrated Campbell joined Sports Illustrated as an assistant and reporter in the magazine’s fashion department in the early 1960s, after a stint at Glamour. Her career took off after the launch of SI’s Swimsuit Issue, which was first suggested by editor André Laguerre to fill the magazine’s usually sluggish winter months. Its first iteration, a six-page cover featuring model Babette March wearing a white two-piece swimsuit, appeared in January 1964. Campbell’s work on the swimsuit issue began the following year, establishing it quickly as a powerful figure in the industry. Campbell (right, with binoculars) on set during a Swimsuit Issue shoot. Credit: John Truscio Avoiding much of the “skinny chic” aesthetic praised by the fashion industry at the time, Campbell’s vision was clear. During her casting, she told journalist Michael MacCambridge in an interview for his book “The Franchise: A History of Sports Illustrated Magazine” that “I went to California because I thought we should use more natural women”. “I wanted them to look like real people who were beautiful, and I think our audience tied into that,” Campbell, quoted by Sports Illustrated, said in his obituary. The first model she chose was a fresh-faced teenager named Sue Peterson, who appeared on Campbell’s first cover in a black one-piece with side cutouts and a red sash. It set a precedent for decades of scantily clad white model numbers — and, though a far cry from what would be considered overtly revealing swimsuits today, decades of reader outrage. (As Sports Illustrated noted in a roundup of reader letters to mark the swimsuit number’s 50th anniversary in 2014, the first critical letter to have it printed came from a resident of Columbia, South Carolina, and read: “I certainly don’t want pictures like this coming into my house for my young teenage son to eye, let alone me. Think of the thousands other young people across the country who you people influence, and don’t do it just for what may be financial gain.” The 1978 edition of the Swimsuit Issue reportedly broke records for the number of readers’ letters after it featured a photo of model Cheryl Tiegs (who, by that time, had already appeared on two of the Swimsuit Issue covers) in a white mesh swimsuit. “We thought it was a throwaway photo,” Tiegs said of the controversial image in a 2014 interview with the Florida newspaper, the Naples Daily News. Beyond canceled subscriptions, the Swimsuit Issue has also drawn protests from groups, including the National Organization of Women, who have accused the magazine of objectifying women. Models from the 2008 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue wear swimsuits designed by Pompei Beach in New York on April 24, 2008. Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images Campbell retired in 1996. Her final issue featured Tyra Banks, the first black model to appear on the magazine’s cover (although Banks shared the cover with Argentinian model Valerie Mazza). Other famous models who have featured on the Swimsuit Issue under Campbell’s tenure include Elle Macpherson, Christie Brinkley, Kathy Ireland, Paulina Porizkova, and Carol Alt, among others. Since 1997, the Swimsuit Issue has been printed as a stand-alone edition, separate from the regular magazine. It expanded into television specials and documentaries; a reality series and an open cast. In recent years, a greater commitment to diversity in the issue’s pages has seen the inclusion of plus-size, transgender and disabled models. Many athletes—including tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Naomi Osaka, skier Lindsey Von, wrestler Ronda Rousey, and racing driver Danica Patrick—have been featured in the magazine and on its cover; celebrities like Beyonc, Kim Kardashian and Megan Thee Stallion have also landed covers. “Shooting the cover made me feel really empowered and happy,” Megan Thee Stallion told CNN in 2021 of her cover shoot that year. “It felt good to know that women who have bodies like me can be celebrated. Not just the standard guys we’ve seen before.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/jule-campbell-si-swimsuit-issue-dies-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos