These dress weights help me prevent wardrobe malfunctions





They are light but effective After putting on my lightest robe, I removed the garment weights from their disposable protective cover and attached two (of the four-pack) to my robe. The brand does not recommend an ideal number of weights, only to apply “as needed”. While using all four would provide complete protection against wardrobe mishaps, two did the job for me on the most moderately windy days. Kara Birnbaum / TODAY Once the weights were attached, I could barely feel them. After a few minutes, I even felt the need to check that they were still there. (They were!) Location is key On my first attempt, I noticed that I could see the weights on my dress when I looked in the mirror. After trying a few placements, I found they were most effective and least noticeable when taped as close to the hem as possible. This sweet spot made all the difference, allowing my flowing dress to hang by my side in a way that allowed natural movement without it unexpectedly blowing off. Pro Tip: Repeated shaking and reapplication can wear down the weight adhesive. Once you’ve found the perfect resting place, don’t take them off until you’re ready to remove the item of clothing you applied them to. The longer the weights sit, the more they stick. This is also essential for the weights of the dress to last several times. Kara Birnbaum / TODAY While the weights were incredibly sticky the first time I used them and lasted two or three future uses, the strength of their adhesive diminished the more I used them again. This is to be expected. Fortunately, the brand has also thought of a solution to this problem, by designing a garment tape specially designed to renew the adhesive on your Dress Downs weights. They work on all fabrics While you probably won’t need the weights for your heavier vacation accessories or sweater dresses, they’re still designed for safe use on all materials, according to the brand. I’ve applied them to dresses, skirts, and scarves in viscose, cotton, 100% polyester, and blended materials, and the weights have held up well. And when they were removed, they left no residue or damaged my clothes. (However, some lint from my clothes stuck to some adhesive.) If anything, my confidence in my style is at its peak. I no longer have to worry about my dress flying off during a windy ride or while running to catch the train. I can rely on these weights to hold everything in place. As the brand says, I will never have a “Marilyn moment” to speak of. And that’s fine with me.

