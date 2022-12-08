Indiana Mens Basketball: Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis sign adidas NIL deals





Indiana teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis have both reached deals to become adidas NIL athletes, as On3NIL reported on Tuesday. After signing 15 athletes in August, Adidas added five more college players to its roster this month, including two Hoosiers. The other two players added to the adidas roster were Kansas and Northwestern States five-star rookie Gradey Dick Hansel Enmanuel, who made it to Division I level despite losing an arm at age six. While details of the deal and ad campaign have yet to be announced, it’s obviously a huge deal for both players and Indiana as a whole. Indiana has always been one of the most valuable adidas brands in the country and this deal reflects recognition of Indiana’s recent return to the national spotlight under Coach Mike Woodson. Perhaps more importantly is the potential recruiting impact these deals may have for Indiana. Not only does the program benefit from free press in fashion and cultural media, such as nice kicksbut Woodson can now point to this deal as the kind of thing that awaits elite players in their first season. Hood-Schifino and fellow freshman Gradey Dick were 24/7 five-star recruits out of high school, ranked 23 and 22 respectively in their class. After missing the final two with an earlier issue, Hood-Schifino has only played seven games so far this year, suggesting that Adidas is investing in these players’ futures based on their high school reputations. If this all sounds like the exact thing the FBI cracked down on a few years ago, that’s because it essentially is. Except that now everything is legal and done in broad daylight. Personally, I think it’s cool as hell and I really can’t think of a reason to be mad at these kinds of offers other than to hate the fun. adidas treats the school like the elite basketball brand that it is, which can only help solidify it as a destination for elite recruits. I will miss the ominous bagmen that guys like Pitino have seemingly always had around me, but I’m glad Indiana is finally able to capitalize on their newfound national prominence with the full support of Adidas. Now bring back the black football jerseys and I’ll have no complaints about Indiana’s relationship with the three-stripe brand.

