Meghan Markle’s Most Budget-Friendly Fashion Picks Over the Years

While Meghan Markle has intentionally chosen muted colors in her royal life, as she revealed on Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary series These Days, her style speaks for itself.

The Duchess of Sussex regularly grabs the headlines with her looks, which range from gala-ready glamor to cover girl-worthy designer duds.

Even long before she married Prince Harry, she spilled her fashion secrets on the now-defunct blog, the Tig, recalling once attending New York Fashion Week and “realizing that clothes are not just pieces of fabric, but that they can be art”.

But while the former bloggers’ personal style has certainly evolved over the years, especially once palace protocol came into the picture, one thing has remained the same: his love for a budget buy.

Like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Markle regularly ditches expensive pieces for something a little more affordable, whether she’s donning a summery Reformation dress or snuggling up in J.Crew to chat with Oprah.

So, from Hollywood to the UK and back to California, we’ve rounded up some of Markles’ most affordable fashion picks that are still available to buy.

While we wait for more secrets to be revealed in the next series of docuseries episodes, which air December 15, shop seven of Markle’s style secrets under $250 below.

While Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may not have everything in common, they do share many of the same fashion favorites, including Veja sneakers.

Moreover, now that the brand also offers baby shoes, maybe the little Sussexes will soon pair their mother in their own ensembles. (After all, the Archies shoe collection already includes a pint-sized pair of Ugg boots.)

Meghan Markle chose J.Crew for her podcast headshot. Spotify

Markle and the rest of the royal crew are big fans of J.Crews style staples. While many of her favorites are no longer being made, the top she wears on her Archetypes podcast cover is still available and on sale to boot.

For more of his brand favorites, shop the Juliette Collarless Blazer ($158), which she wore to watch the US Open in 2019, and the High waisted toothpick jeans ($75, originally $128) she wore a year earlier.

J-Crew

Cuyana

Markle also owns several pieces from Cuyana, a brand she recently partnered with on a charity initiative. Along with that wide-brimmed hat, which has become a staple of her California casual style, she and Jessica Alba both own the Luna Ear Jacket Earrings ($198).

Meghan Markle dressed in jeans at the Invictus Games in 2017. WireImage

Markles’ closet also contains budget denim from Mother, including this pair she wore to the 2017 Invictus Games.

Mother

Madewell

Looking for even more Duchess-approved denim? Shop the Madewell design that Markle and Princess Eugenie both own. While their exact Printer washing version ($118) is nearly sold out, a similar shade is still available.

Among Markle’s other Madewell picks? The canvas version of the popular brand Carryall ($178).

mocking cat

Suits’ former Stars jewelry collection isn’t straight out of the palace. She has worn the creations of the New York brand Catbird on several occasions, in particular this delicate creation.

Monique Vinader

Another of his favorite bling brands? Monica Vinader, whose pieces also belong in Kate Middleton’s jewelry box. The Duchess of Sussex has worn a friendship bracelet similar to this on several occasions.

Add your favorite to the cart or stack all seven pieces for a head-to-toe Markle look.