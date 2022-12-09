Kate Winslet’s dress at the ‘Avatar 2’ premiere has been in her closet for 7 years





It’s always a treat to see celebrities and royals, like Kate Middleton or Queen Letizia of Spain, rehearse an ensemble while attending galas or red carpet events. These moments prove that no matter how much direct access they have to top fashion houses, sometimes they just want to wear a look that they already know works well for them. A very recent celebrity dress rehearsal situation occurred on December 6 at the Avatar 2 premiere, where Kate Winslet redid a dress from seven years ago. The pearl gray number was by Badgley Mischka. It featured a halter neckline and silver floral embellishments down the front while the hemline of the dress gave way to a slight train that skimmed the blue carpet as Winslet posed for photos. She accessorized with a pair of patterned earrings and black suede shoes. The fact that the actor has already worn this dress once in 2015 at the premiere of The sewer was probably unbeknownst to many people at the event because, well, Winslet looked then glamorous and elegant. From the photos, it looks like Winslet didn’t do much to change the way she styled her dress the second time around, as seven years ago she too accessorized with simple earrings dangling. 2022 Karwai Tang/WireImage 2015 George Pimentel/WireImage The actors’ choice to re-wear something that was already in their closet apparently speaks to their laissez-faire attitude to dressing for the red carpet. In 2020 she said vanity lounge that she was not a big fan of fittings because they are stressful. I don’t like having to randomly squeeze my hot, deranged mother-to-school body into a red carpet dress that I’ll never wear again, she said. The money that is wasted there. The hours and stress that people put into these things. The amazing artists who make these dresses are wonderful, but to do something that will only be worn once I have already decided to do repeat dresses. We’ll have to let it all out, but it doesn’t matter. It’s been two years since she said that, and Winslet has certainly lived up to her word about wearing pieces again. If you love the look of the actors and want to wear it at your next holiday party or a fancy dinner party, find similar gray halter neck dresses. For those looking for it exact Badgley Mischka’s number is unfortunately no longer available, although you may be able to Instagram DM Winslet to see if shell let him go for a price. (We bet the answer will be a solid no.) (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more.

