Men’s Basketball Earns First Horizon League Victory





John Ostapowicz The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team came up short in their home opener against Northern Kentucky University on Dec. 1. The Penguins started strong, but fell to the Norse, 77-73, in double overtime at Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky. Throughout the contest, the lead changed 12 times with 10 deuces in the first 39 minutes of play. Despite the loss, grad student Malek Green recorded his third double-double of the season with 21 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Senior Dwayne Cohill also helped the Penguins’ offensive push with 21 points. Youngstown State ended its five-game road streak against Wright State University on Dec. 4. The Penguins defeated the Raiders in thrilling fashion in Dayton, Ohio, 88-77. The 66th meeting between the two teams did not disappoint as the Youngstown State offense got to work. Cohill had a career night, recording 43 points on 16-of-19 shooting from the floor. His dominating performance didn’t stop there as he grabbed four rebounds, two assists and two steals while being a perfect 6-on-6 from behind the arc. In response to his phenomenal night, Cohill felt he was in the zone and felt the points were going to come down. I just woke up and felt good, I felt like I would have a good game today, said Cohill Cohills’ performance propelled him to be named Horizon League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on December 5. This is the second time Cohill has won this honor. With the win, the Penguins improved to 6-3 for the season, marking the second straight 6-3 start for the Penguins. The victory also marked the fourth victory in the last six games against the Raiders. Head coach Jared Calhoun knew the game against the Raiders would be an exciting game with the number of talented players at Wright State. There is a very good team in a very good program. [Senior Wright State guard] Amari Davis. I know him well and have a lot of respect for what they’re doing there,” Calhoun said. As the men’s basketball team heads home, grad student Adrian Nelson is 13th in Horizon League in points (13.6 PPG), second in rebounds (9.3 RPG) and sixth in save percentage. field goals (0.533). Nelson also hit 800 career rebounds after 11 rebounds against Western Illinois University on Nov. 26. Cohill is also second in the Horizon League in points (17.9 PPG). The Penguins begin their three-game home series against Westminster College on December 8. For the Penguins, the objective is to neutralize the offensive attack of the Titans since three players score an average of 30 points per game. We have to do a really good job on our ball pressure and use our length, they’re a very skilled team,” Calhoun said. The men’s basketball team will also be back in action on December 11 against Ohio University. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. The match can be watched on ESPN+ or 570 WKBN.

