Fashion
How fashion designer Dapper Dan sees the world
dapper dan sees the world as he did when he was little. Growing up in his beloved Harlem, the young man then known as Daniel Day cooled off by swimming in the Harlem River, but only after first throwing a Popsicle stick into the water. This Popsicle stick would let us know which way the current was flowing, he said. That’s how I look at Harlem. And that’s how I look at inspiration.
Very early on, Day learned how clothes make a man, allowing him to adapt to the different people I like to be around, he explains. Clothes are my business, so I like to impress [people]. And even after decades of hits, screams, a Marvel cameo and brand partnerships from Gap to Gucci, the 78-year-old tastemaker remains committed to his original mission of impressing people, he says. Wherever I go and with whom I am, my mission is to come in and make an impression in their frame of how they look and how they would like to look. For Day, fashion has always been less about clothes than money. I don’t dictate fashion. I translate culture, he adds. I teach people how to dress for the mission.
Day and her storefront were an established presence in New York before Olympic runner Diane Dixon was photographed wearing one of her jackets in the late 1980s. The design, like many other yarns made in her studio, reflected not only streetwear fashion but also high fashion silhouettes. Amplified logos were one of Days’ hallmarks, but logomania never made him a maximalist. I consider myself a flexible-ist, he says. I don’t believe in compartmentalizing my approach to the world.
With a list of celebrity clients, from Salt-N-Pepa to Mike Tyson, there has also been extensive scrutiny. The feds came knocking on the door, citing illegal use of logos from brands like Fendi, and the operation was shut down. But the work of winding up his life barely got him off the hook. He knew rarity well. Poverty is a disease, but if you survive it, you become immune to it, he says. You can’t punish me by taking money away. You can’t punish me with all those things that scare others. Day continued to innovate, mobilizing his company and operating underground to keep his designs in circulation. I have seen nothing and experienced nothing. From then on, nothing could harm me, he adds.
A bubbling resurgence in the 2010s spilled over into 2017 when Gucci presented outerwear on a runway in Florence in the image of the jacket made famous by Dixon. Amid demands for Day to receive credit, he quickly came out of hiding with a seat at the table and an offer to partner with the luxury brand on a menswear line. One of the things I admire the most that I didn’t expect to see is the human side of businesses, says Day.
“When I interact with people in Harlem, that’s where I get my inspiration.” dapper dan
Day attributes his longevity to the endurance of his own parents, pioneers who ventured north during the Great Migration. My dad only went to third grade and had to teach himself to read, Day recalled. This is the genetic material that I inherited.
Now located on 122nd Street and Lenox Avenue, the new workshop serves as a cultural hub for Harlem and the fashion world in general. Days designs populate red carpets like the Met Gala and are featured in the permanent collection of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan. But much like the boy who once studied the tides, Day remains a man of the people, walking the sidewalks of Harlem to read the currents. I have to be able to understand this Harlem River and see how the current culture is going, says Day. When I interact with people in Harlem, that’s where I get my inspiration. So goes Harlem, so goes everyone in fashion.
This article originally appeared in HD November 2022 issue.
