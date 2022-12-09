CHILLS IN WHOVILLE: Pupils from elementary TPS sites dress up for Christmas | New

Themed dress-up days at elementary public school sites in Tahlequah get students into the groove of the Grinch and other Christmas characters.

Cherokee Elementary Principal Marissa McCoy said she has been participating in the daily program for at least 12 years to build school spirit.

Basically, once December starts, we just try to do it every day. It would be weird not to [every day]. We’ve been doing it for so long, she says.

She said they started their dress-up days on December 1 by donning the traditional Christmas colors of red and green.

McCoy said students generally don’t have a problem finding appropriate clothing. Two of the themed dress-up days to date were Rudolph the Reindeer Day, when students wore antlers or painted their faces to look like reindeer; and “Christmas Stocking Day”.

Throughout the month, McCoy said, they offer various activities and treats for teachers and students, such as a hot chocolate bar on Gingerbread Man Day for staff and a movie about “Movie and Pajama Day.” ” for students.

While each day has a theme and every staff member can participate, McCoy said not everyone is required to join in the festivities.

Each school participates in some form of the dress-up program, but each elementary can do different themes or simply choose to do them on different days from other sites.

Greenwood Elementary Principal Rhonda Reed said her site kicked off the festivities on Monday, Dec. 5, decorating trees in their commons and hosting a waffle bar and ugly Christmas sweater contest for the personal.

Greenwood Elementary has previously participated in some events, such as a Polar Express day, where students wore hats and scarves. Dress-up days have remained much the same in recent years, with the main changes being the treats served each day.

Reed said the dress-up days are being held in conjunction with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown for staff and faculty. Students and faculty can wear their favorite Christmas shirts and staff will get a Christmas cookie bar on Dec. 9, and they’ll get a baked potato bar and wear their comfiest clothes on Dec. 15.

I included children in all disguises, but also tried to let my staff [know] every day … how special they are, Reed said. They work very hard and this time of year is very hectic for them as they want to make it a special time for students with Christmas. But then they also have tests. It’s just a stressful time for the teachers, so I try to make it fun for them too.

She believes that creating traditions like this is important in Greenwood, so that everyone in the school can expect something every year.

I think creating traditions helps everyone get excited about what’s to come, and if we can make our kids want to be in school, then they’re ready to learn,” Reed said.

Heritage Elementary vice-principal Kristin Stark said students look forward to holiday events each year because they’re different from their usual routine. Heritage Elementary also began its Christmas-related events on Dec. 5 with Top Your Tree Day, when students and staff wore their favorite hats.

Heritage will participate in a Feliz Navidad-themed day on December 9, where attendees can wear red, white and green and eat at a nacho bar.

Stark said each dress-up day is focused on teacher activities. For example, on Polar Express day, a snack train stopped in front of classrooms and brought food to teachers.

Stark hopes the heritage professors get refreshed from the excitement and fun of the month. To help with some of the craziness of the season, Stark said, they’re also giving teachers the option to choose which day they want their students to participate.

It makes the children want to be here, if they manage to dress up. It excites them and makes them want to come [to school] again, Stark said.