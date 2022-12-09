After losing a fashion retailer, The Promenade Shops will gain a new tenant in 2023 | Eat, sip, shop

UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One business has closed while another prepares to open at The Promenade Shops in Saucon Valley.

The Upper Saucon Township mall at 2845 Center Valley Parkway recently lost fashion retailer All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW).

The boutique, offering denim jeans made from exclusive Japanese selvedge fabrics, closed last month after about a year of operation in Suite 608. The space previously housed clothing and accessories chain Journeys.

We can confirm that AW Selvedge closed on November 15,” said Natalia Stezenko, Managing Director of The Promenade Shops. “While we are sorry to see this tenant leave, the loss of any retailer gives us the opportunity to evaluate new offerings that may be better suited to the mall.

AW Selvedge, which continues to operate online at donandswagger.combelongs to former NFL running back Andre Williams.

Williams, a 2010 Parkland High School graduate who later played football at Boston College, was a member of the New York Giants and San Diego Chargers professional football teams in the mid-2010s.

The company grew out of Williams’ dissatisfaction with the product fits of several major jeans companies. After ripping a few pairs of jeans over the years due to his athletic build, he decided to partner with a design team to create an athletic fit, with more room in the thighs.

Sister brands include DKShin, with jeans for men and women crafted from stretch denim and accented with genuine leather overlays, biker-inspired stitching and a concealed hook-and-loop closure; and Runningman Shoes, offering low-top leather shoes with an untreated rubber cupsole, hidden slip-on construction, and lambskin interior.

A replacement for AW Selvedge’s space has yet to be announced.

Batch Microcreamery, a business offering premium, artisanal ice cream, is expected to join the diversity of tenants at The Promenade Shops in the coming months. Batch is set to open in the first quarter of 2023 in the space next to Lashes by Gab, near the AMC cinema, The Promenade Shops announced.

“We are delighted to welcome you to our first store! Lot announced on its Facebook page.

Batch, which offers ice cream and other chilled treats such as milkshakes, sundaes and floats, also has locations at Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown and Shepherd Hills Golf Club in Lower Township. Macungia. The Shepherd Hills location is closed for the season and will reopen in the spring.

Batch debuted at Downtown Allentown Market in 2019, but the owners closed that location in August in anticipation of “new opportunities to come,” they announced on the company’s Facebook page.

“The marketplace has helped us launch a recognizable brand and, more importantly, helped us build relationships with all of you, our beloved Batch family!” the announcement continues. “For that, we are eternally grateful.”

News of AW Selvedge’s departure and Batch’s upcoming arrival follows a flurry of other activity at The Promenade Shops.

Over the summer, Evolve Salon & Spa closed next to A. W. Selvedge’s former space, as Evolve staff members moved to B Chic Salon on Pennsylvania Ave. in Allentown, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.

“With this move, we have decided to phase out our spa services to focus solely on hair,” an announcement read.

In addition, ELITE Salons & Suites opened a few months ago in Suite 800 (former Children’s Place space).

ELITE is a community of beauty professionals who are independent salon owners and all work together to provide high-end luxury services to clients, according to a description on the company’s website.

Finally, several pop-up shops have recently opened and will continue to operate until the end of the year.

They include Cellar Beast Winehouse (next to J.Jill), selling craft wines and ciders made in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County; and Squishables (between Altar’d State and Sleep Number), selling its namesake “giant round, fuzzy plush balls designed in New York’s Soho by a team of illustrators, comic book artists, coders, actors , a former truck driver and various other industry refugees, according to a description on The Promenade Shops website.

Plus, Lehigh Valley’s first pop-up holiday market, featuring more than 10 vendors, opened Nov. 17 and runs through Dec. 24 in Suite 103, between LL Bean and Sweet & Sassy.

Participating vendors committed to the term of the contract include LU Taqueria, Lost Tavern Brewing, The Wicked Botantist, Blondie’s Cupcakes, and TR Historical, among others.

The Promenade Shops, which debuted in 2006 with over 70 tenants, now has over 20 vacant storefronts, more than a quarter of its total space.

Closures in recent years include Plow & Hearth, Peeps & Company and fashion chains Justice, The Children’s Place and New York & Company. Some closures have been attributed to the pandemic.

New additions include European Wax Center, formal wear retailer La Femme Boutique and fashion-comfort shoe store The Extra Pair by Sole Provisions.