Antonio Paone redefines menswear with the inauguration of Sartorios in Vienna

Sartorio Napolie is Italian for couture or fashion house, meant to represent that this brand is all about bespoke menswear

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — When society thinks of the world of fashion, it often associates the term with women’s fashion, style and dress. With most brands launching heavier campaigns for the covers of women’s magazines featuring mostly female models, the menswear niche can often be overlooked.

But not for the powerful Italian brand Sewing Napoli.

Sartorio Napolie is Italian for tailoring or fashion house, meant to represent that this brand is tailored menswear that speaks to the modern style of this century. Classic and timeless pieces, Sartorio offers premium clothing that is high quality and temporary but harbors a carefully selected vintage finesse.

And now they are celebrating a grand opening in Vienna, Austria.

The brand behind the brand

Today’s Sartorio has been taken over by a renowned fashion house: Chiton.

Kiton has one of the richest histories of an Italian fashion company, beginning its humble journey in Naples in 1956. Its owner, Ciro Paone, was a fifth-generation cloth merchant who one day decided to pivot the family business towards costume craftsmanship. rather than only selling the wools they were made with.

Over time, the Kitons factory in Naples has amassed 400 tailors, each thoroughly trained in the process of making fine suits. The lucrative materials Kiton used only reflected their vision as a company to be a symbol of classicism, quality and distinction.

The name kiton itself derives its name from the Greek chiton, a garment worn by the ancient Greek aristocracy.

Today, Kiton is a name that resonates in the fashion world as a brand that masterfully produces skilful, delicate and soft Neapolitan designs. Due to the brand’s attention to detail and the use of rare materials like Vicua, a typical Kiton garment can take up to 25 hours to produce and can be worked by up to 150 people.

The man behind the brand

Kiton is now managed by Ciro Paones.

Antonio Paone is a CEO whose fond memories of his uncle fuel every decision he makes for the company, including opening the Sartorio store in the beloved city of Vienna. He always thinks about strategy and the impact of his brands on the people who wear them and the inauguration in Vienna is no different.

Organizing this type of event always requires a carefully planned strategy and involves a lot of preparation, explained Paone. We wanted to create an event that would mark Viennese social life: we can proudly say that the grand opening of Sartorio was THE event this winter in Vienna.

Paone stops at nothing to ensure the prestigious know-how of Sartorios clothing lines. He dives deep into the menswear niche to make an impact that is not only wanted but also deserved.

In other words, Paone wanted the shopping experience itself to reflect the brand’s vision. He believes his customers deserve opulence every step of the way and not just in the hardware they buy.

We have been able to create an extremely luxurious and comfortable retail space which, combined with beautiful music, invigorating champagne and immaculate personalized service, makes our customers feel valued and cherished, shared the CEO with passion. Our customers are special to us and they deserve a unique blend of visual, auditory and kinesthetic pleasures that enhance their time supporting our store.

The look that drives the brand

Viennas Sartorio store is meant to bring a new style to men that is both effortless and modern. The outfits designed are meant to give the illusion of a man who is not trying, but still can catch the eye instantly due to the chic and uniqueness of the outfit.

Additionally, Paone wants to bring suits back as an essential part of a man’s wardrobe. With tailors making every suit by hand, Paone sees a world where men can dress to impress but with individual style. Vienna can now boast of Italian elegance not only for women but also for men.

Customers will find quality suits, jackets, elegant shirts, comfortable trousers and, of course, Italian shoes in our Vienna store, Paone informed. For the most demanding customers, we offer our special MTM service, whereby we take the measurements of the customers and let the Neapolitan master tailors make a unique garment that meets the most exquisite requirements.

The brand that exceeds expectations

Paone is delighted that the Sartorio store is taking root in the beautiful country of Vienna, breathing new life into the city. He can already see the support of fashionable men entering and wanting to invest in clothes that elevate their brand image.

Sartorio is quickly becoming a luxury brand, accessible and suitable for customers who only want the best.

By reinterpreting ancient Neapolitan sartorial traditions to deliver immaculate style and class to their customers, Sartorio has been able to bring cutting-edge innovation to match a man’s modern, fast-paced lifestyle. With style and grace, the brand’s new cuts and materials continually meet the deeply rooted craft traditions handed down by generations of Italian master tailors and represent a world of bespoke elegance.

We are the brand for men who only go for perfection, said Paone with a smile. I thank the Viennese community for hosting us and look forward to seeing how the store can make a meaningful difference in the world of men’s fashion.

Location and information

Sartorio Napoli in Vienna is located at Akademiestr. 1, 1010 Wien, Austria and is open Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (6 p.m. Saturday).