Qasimi to launch talent program to fund and mentor emerging fashion designers





London fashion brand Qasimi is set to launch an emerging talent incubator to amplify new voices in fashion design. Called Qasimi Rising, the initiative is described as the “next phase of Qasimi’s journey” and reaffirms the brand’s commitment to creating a legacy “far beyond selling more clothes”. Launching this month, Qasimi Rising will train two emerging designers over a three-year period, offering support in all aspects of the business, from production and product development to merchandising and marketing. Successful candidates will have access to and support from a network of industry leaders, “placing them firmly within the Qasimi family as they develop their own voice”. They will also have access to a coworking studio and benefit from a digital space within Qasimi’s e-commerce platforms to create a brand identity and sell products. The initiative is led by the brand’s creative director Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, daughter of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, ruler of Sharjah, and sister of the late Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi, who founded the brand in 2015. Al Qasimi, who is also President of the Sharjah Art Foundation, the Africa Institute, the Sharjah Architecture Triennial and the International Biennale Association, will bring her expertise from the art world to the Qasimi Rising incubation program, in the aim of “discovering the most promising new projects”. fashion talents from all over the world”. The successful applicants will be selected by Al Qasimi and a panel of experts, with the winners being announced at a ceremony to be held in Sharjah in early March. The mentorship program will be flexible, allowing it to be tailored to each designer’s needs based on goals and location. Each cohort will receive three years of funding and practical support; however, Qasimi says he is committed to the long-term success of the initiative and will offer designers an additional seven years of mentorship support once they complete the program. Qasimi also announced that she will “refocus her own brand on a curated permanent collection and collaborations with artists around the world,” suggesting a move away from presenting a new mixed collection for each season, as she has already done in recent years. Founded in London in 2015, Qasimi has built a well-deserved following for collections created around four pillars: architecture, color, military and messaging. Crafted as thoughtful collections that explore ideas and pre-concepts, the brand hasn’t been afraid to raise tough questions. In the past, the brand has released t-shirts supporting Palestine and also released a line of “Don’t Shoot” t-shirts in support of Save the Children in Lebanon. See photos of Qasimi’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection A dove of peace, with held wings, by Qasimi, spring/summer 2023. All photos: Qasimi Updated: 08 December 2022, 14:41

