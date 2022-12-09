Kate Middleton Red Dress: Get the Festive Look With These Dupes





Sign up for our free weekly newsletter to get insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sequin season has officially arrived and on Tuesday (December 6th), Kate Middleton gave a master class in party dress by donning a sparkly red dress at a royal state banquet. Hailing from one of the princesses’ favorite brands, this isn’t the first time Kate has opted for a Jenny Packham outfit having already worn the British designers more than six times in the past year. Pairing her dress with a sparkling lotus flower tiara and a pair of diamond earrings from the late Queen Elizabeth II, it was a perfectly festive ensemble for the event, which was attended by more than 500 corps members diplomatic. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last diplomatic reception took place in 2019. Distinguished by its long hemline and slim fit, high neck, long sleeves and floral sequin finish, the Jenny Packham dress in question is from a past collection and is therefore not available for purchase , but if you’re looking to replicate Kates’ radiant red look, the high street is full of inspired pieces. Whether you’re looking for an elevated look for a Christmas event or want to channel princess style in the form of a fun red sequined party dress, these are the best party dresses to get the look on the cheap. Read more: < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Quiz) Featuring a strikingly similar floral red sequin finish to designer Kates dress, this Quiz dress features the same fishtail, long hemline and bodycon silhouette. Open back with a v-neckline, the strap detail in the back adds the finishing touch. Buy now Beckett Bardot Sequin Dress in Red: 44, Asos.com < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Asos) A contemporary take on the more classic Jenny Packham dress, this Bardot Beckett piece features a midi length, flattering square neckline, spaghetti straps, high leg slit and red sequin finish. Whether paired with chunky Mary Janes or tall boots, it offers a festive slip. Buy now Nasty Gal Velvet Cutout Sequin Maxi Dress: 48.30, Nastygal.com < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Naughty girl) If you’re looking for something a little more understated, this sequin dress is finished in a dark red hue, with sequins and a cutout waistline adding detail. With its long sleeves and high neck, you’re covered for the cold while the velor design adds texture. Buy now < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (River Island) River Island is in the spotlight this holiday season and this red sequin dress is no exception. Featuring a square halterneck, mid-length hemline, open back and shimmering sequin finish, the red number is about as festive as it gets. Buy now < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Debenhams) If you like the bandeau silhouette, this Goddiva dress is an elegant and sophisticated dress for Christmas parties. Boasting a maxi length and dark red sequined velvet finish, the sleeveless bandeau neckline and thigh-high slit are flattering touches. Buy now Discount Codes For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below: Your guide to Kate Middleton’s favorite brandsfrom M&S to Veja

