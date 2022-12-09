Naomi Campbell wears a stunning Valentino dress at the Red Sea Film Festival – Footwear News





Naomi Campbell brought the glamor to the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 8. Launched in 2019, the festival focuses on new storytelling trends and emerging talent in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the South. The legendary model looked stunning for the occasion, arriving in a stunning aqua blue dress from Valentino’s Fall 2022 collection. The garment was complete with a plunging, deep V-neckline, ruffle detailing on the bodice, a thigh-high center slit and a subtle train. In true fashion form, Dr. Campbell amped up her look with an extravagant feathered jacket that included dramatic puff sleeves.

Naomi Campbell attends the Closing Gala at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 8, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Red Sea Int To amp up the glam factor, the “Empire” actress accessorized with an oversized diamond necklace and multiple midi rings. Campbell parted her hair down the middle and styled it. For makeup, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout. Related As for footwear, Campbell gave her ensemble a boost with patent platform sandals. The silhouette had a small open toe and a chunky outsole. Although her heels are not visible, they probably raised her outfit by at least 4 inches. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. After the pandemic, platform shoes have become one of the most popular shoe styles. The dramatic heel easily adds style to any outfit.

Naomi Campbell appears on stage during the Closing Night Gala Awards at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 8, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Red Sea Int Dr. Campbell is one of the most popular models in the fashion industry and has been in business for over 40 years. She has modeled campaigns for labels like Versace. She also walked for the Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s shows at Milan Fashion Week. Model Campbell is also the face of Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 collection in a feathered coat and Mary Jane heels. PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Campbell’s best fashion moments over the years.

