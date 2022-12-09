Ashley Graham’s Optical Illusion Dress Will Make Your Head Spin





You would think it was painted on it (but you would be wrong). Ashley Graham is absolutely stunning in her latest look! The 35-year-old supermodel stepped out for the British Fashion Awards after-party in London on Dec. 5 looking trippy and handsome as ever. After wearing a breathtaking blue dress At the main event, Graham quickly transitioned into a bolder look with a dress that definitely gave off some optical illusion vibes. The purplish-brown mesh ensemble was covered in a print that made the dress look like it was painted on the model’s body or if it was wet and clinging to her skin, but it definitely wasn’t. The dress had cutouts on the chest and featured a thigh slit. She teamed the look with silver sandal heels and wore her hair up in a bun. Graham took to her Instagram to share the iconic illusion dress with some snaps. Several photos from the carousel featured the model as she posed in different locations, showing off the dress. A moment also featured Graham as she rocked her hips back and forth to show off the illusion of the beautiful piece. To see the original article to see embedded media. Other photos in the carousel also featured a photo with her friend and fellow model, Winnie Harlowand the final image showed Graham as she sat on a hotel bed, still sporting her signature look. “Optical illusion,” Graham wrote in the caption before tagging the dress designer, Trade union chamberand the shoe designer, jimmy choo. Harlow left red heart emoticons below the post. Singer Morgane Stapleton commented, “Holy smokes 🔥🔥🔥” “This is the paid version of those 90s painted bikini beach tees👙 and I’m okay with that. 😌,” one fan joked. “An icon 🔥 A legend 🔥 A moment 🔥 THANK YOU FOR BLESSING US,” one fan commented. As for Paradewe’re obsessed with Graham’s optical illusion moment!

