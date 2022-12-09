The creative rise of Harry Rosen as Canada’s first golf apparel became the perfect shot





Zulu Alpha Kilo won the 2022 Drum Awards for Content in the Fashion, Health, Beauty or Luxury category for its Harry Rosen campaign. Here, we find out more about what happened in this hugely successful campaign.

Zulu Alpha Kilo/Harry Rosen Golf Apparel Campaign Harry Rosen, a major luxury men’s clothing retailer in Canada, is not normally considered a sportswear line. In fact, he’s traditionally known for his tight-fitting work suits. The time had come to broaden their horizons and with the help of the Zulu Alpha Kilo agency, the Harry Rosen brand quickly established itself in the golf industry. The Brief While the Harry Rosen brand offered a full line of menswear, including casual wear, streetwear and footwear, it seemed to have an outdated image as an old-fashioned retailer. The need to overcome this image and establish itself as a leader in menswear prompted a new direction – reaching a variety of niche audiences. Golfers were their first choice. They knew interest in golf had skyrocketed during the pandemic, with golf club memberships increasing 113% in 2020 alone. to attack this demographic. To do this, they decided to expand their line of golf apparel, as well as their marketing reach. The idea Interviews were conducted with golfers so that the brand could better understand its target audience. Their approach was aimed at style-conscious golfers who understood that golf was as much a business or social activity as a sport. To achieve their goal, they hijacked the TV broadcast of one of golf’s top events, the Masters golf tournament. Harry Rosen television commercials were interspersed throughout the programme, with each spot replicating the look and sound of the actual golf tournament, including the use of low-voiced golf commentators. Advertisements continued to comment on golfers’ attire instead of their game. Their use of double-meaning phrases, such as improving his shirt game instead of his short game, helped connect the world of golf. fashion and golf, to the delight of viewers. After the tournament ended, they included a one-and-a-half-minute mini-stream of the Harry Rosen Championship using pre-rolls broadcast on golf-related media, as well as on YouTube. During the tournament itself, they even live-tweeted style comments about the actual players, in particular the Viktor Hovlands pink pants. The results As a result of this innovative campaign, the Harry Rosen brand has proven to be golfers’ new choice in menswear with outstanding numbers: Online sales of polo shirts increased 40% week-over-week after campaign

Website searches for golf apparel increased 350% year over year Additionally, the clothes featured in the campaign sold out within two weeks. This campaign won the Drum Awards for Content 2022. You can see all the winners here. The Drum Awards for Marketing are currently open for nominations. Find out how you can enter now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedrum.com/news/2022/12/09/the-creative-rise-harry-rosen-canada-s-premier-golf-clothier-became-the-perfect-shot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos