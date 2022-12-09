‘I’m like Pinoy Telfar: Meet the Filipino designer who usurps the Birkin





In 2009, Xylk Lorena worked a night shift at McDonalds and joined a line of shoppers outside Cattle in Toronto. Packed with sleeping bags and flasks, there were 18 people in line and only 16 pairs of YEEZYis available. About an hour before the doors opened, a group of masked men stormed into the store, collected the majority of the sneakers, and drove off in a blacked-out SUV. It was then that Lorena first understood the kind of demand and cachet that surrounds designer products. I waited in line for nine hours. And for what? he said. A G-SHOCK watch and a Livestock t-shirt that I could have bought any day of the week. Lorena was struck by a similar realization ten years later when he spotted someone wearing a barack obama bag in the subway. This was not the standard Obama pop art campaign image, but a complete copy. I thought, I want this bag, I would carry this bag, I would carry it so much if it was Pharrell. The decision to brandish a celebrity’s face on the side of a bag or step out in a pair of YEEZY sneakers comes from the same kind of thinking: that we express our cultural allegiances through our fashion consumption. Only, with her latest project, Lorena sends consumerist behavior by printing Birkins pictures on cheap and tough grocery bags. I wanted to see Filipino titas and titos (aunts and uncles) in supermarkets putting their frozen tilapia and mango juice in a $30,000 “luxury” grocery bag, he says. I’m like Pinoy Telfar, I’m Pelfar.

Is he afraid of receiving a cease and desist order from a certain Parisian house? Not really.This devilish attitude is central to Lorenas’ approach to fashion, with satire forming the foundation of her streetwear brand, DESIGN OF LIFE. Humor, emotion, aesthetics. I constantly pull from the idea of ​​an inside joke. Fun fashion rooted in the Filipino spirit. As such, each colorway takes on the language of the Upper East Side Karens: a croc-embossed pink is named The Customer Is Always Right, a tan Can I talk to your manager?, and navy blue I’m calling the security. He strikes as much as he parodies. Not everyone will get it, but those who do get it are invested and feel valued, he says. To me, good design is tasteful humor, bad design is someone trying to be funny.

With these bags, Lorena draws on all the irreverence of Beate Karlsson, Glenn Martensand JW Anderson designers who play with traditional notions of luxury with balloon bow heels, velcro belt skirtsand fake track drops. Fashion is in its own era. With constant access to all the negative happening in the world, our collective need to laugh is at an all-time high. For him, this means challenging the traditional expectations of who manages to mediate status and capital through clothing. Lorena’s recent pop-up, for example, put sellers in white cotton gloves like the ones they might wear at an expensive auction house, welcoming guests to Sothebys. I like to keep things childish, not childish, which is a very important distinction, he says. After all, these are not fake Birkins, but REAL GROCERY BAGS!

