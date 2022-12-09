Prince Harry talks about ‘ridiculous’ pressure on Meghan Markle to dress royal





Prince Harry: royal stylist? In Netflix’s highly anticipated ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries, which released its first three episodes today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discussed the ups and downs of their relationship and it turns out dressing for royal events came with quite a few challenges. Discussing the first time she appeared in public to wave to crowds with her then-fiancé, the Duchess of Sussex admitted in episode two: “I’ve never seen any photos or videos of a It’s like, ‘what’s a walkabout?’ “ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have discussed their stress behind the scenes when it comes to royal fashion. Getty Images While the Duke shared that he prepared her for what to expect based on his own experiences over the years, he added: ‘The piece I really didn’t know was the style, isn’t it? it not? What a woman needed…how she needed to dress. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been candid about his early days in the royal family. netflix Although Prince Harry admitted he was unfamiliar with royal fashion, Markle revealed the groom-to-be was quite active when it came to getting ready for appearances. “You’d be there with the scissors like, while we’re getting ready, like ‘we’ve got five minutes! “” the former “Suits” actress said, describing the chaos of whipping outfits together. “I was like, ‘Should I wear these earrings? Is it a British designer? I just ordered them online, is that okay? Wait until my tag is still on, cut the tag!” she added. “And then the zipper,” Prince Harry interjected, panting in exaggerated confusion, before finally adding, “It was all just ridiculous.” “We kind of made do with it,” Meghan concluded. Although she described her preparation as a princess (or lack thereof) as a “baptism of fire” later in the episode, the Mackage coat, camel skirt and black turtleneck she wore for her first bath of crowd were a hit with two women in the interviewed crowd saying “she was dressed just right” and “looked amazing”. Markle wore ripped jeans and a white shirt for her first public appearance with the prince when they dated in 2017. WireImage As for other fashion reveals in the Netflix doc, Markle shared that she “rarely wore color” while living in the UK so as not to overshadow other family members. There was some thought in that, the mother-of-two said. To my knowledge, you can never wear the same color as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth II] if there is a group event. But you should never wear the same color as any of the other older members of the family either. His solution was to think, “Well, what color are they probably never going to wear?” Camel? Beige? White?’ and instead offer a more neutral wardrobe. Stay tuned for more style reveals when the final three episodes of “Harry & Meghan” drop on December 15. The couple gave fans a glimpse of their off-duty style in a few personal snaps shared in the documentary. netflix

