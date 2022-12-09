Elizabeth Hurley Recalls Wearing Iconic Versace Gold Safety Pin Dress





Elizabeth Hurley knows her acting niche. “I normally play manipulative, cunning, morally bankrupt people,” she tells me on this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. The actor, model and producer says it all started with ’00s ‘Bedazzled’ when she played the devil opposite Brendan Fraser, and continued with a stint on the original ‘Gossip Girl’ and then her starring role as queen of England on E!’ s “The Royal Family”. And in Marvel’s “The Runaways” on Hulu, she played supervillain Morgan le Fay. “We like to think of it as an evil charm, as opposed to just stabbing you in the eyeball with an evil pencil,” Hurley says. But she’s taken a turn to the lighter side of things with her new romantic comedy, “Christmas in the Caribbean.” She stars as a London theater critic whose fiancé abandons her at the altar, so she brings her two best pals on what would have been their tropical honeymoon. There, Hurley’s character finds love with an Italian chef. “She’s fine. She’s not angry or manipulative,” Hurley says. “She’s like a hurt person, really honest. And I’ve never played that role before. way because she’s just nice. Hurley’s wedding dress in the film was provided by Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer, Elizabeth Emanuel. “I was like, ‘You know what? We’re doing this sweet, lovely, romantic Christmas movie. What could be more romantic than bringing in the late Princess of Wales’ dress designer?'” Hurley said. Speaking of dresses, I asked Hurley to look back nearly 30 years ago when she was Hugh Grant’s girlfriend and wore this iconic gold safety pin Versace dress to the 1994 premiere. from “Four Weddings and a Funeral”. It’s funny to think about now, but the dress caused all the controversy – and catapulted Hurley to global fame – because critics deemed it too revealing. “Hugh and I lived together in a tiny one-bedroom apartment with no full-length mirror, so I hadn’t even seen the [full] dress until I saw it in the papers the next day,” she recalled. “But of course people also didn’t know that his film was going to be a sensation. We were completely and utterly ignorant. So the next day, when the newspapers went crazy, both about the movie and, oddly, about my dress, it was very surprising for both of us. But, of course, we’re both very grateful for those two things that happen. LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 11: British actress Elizabeth Hurley attends the after-premiere party for her boyfriend Hugh Grant’s latest film, ‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’ on May 11, 1994 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Hulton Archives/Getty Images)

Getty Images During our podcast chat, Hurley also talks about staying on good terms with her exes, recalls her first audition when she was just 21, and her hopes of reuniting with Marvel — but this time, on big screen. “I love Marvel,” Hurley says. “I would love to do it, but I know they’ll have me in a catsuit. I mean, for Morgan le Fay, I was almost entirely in a catsuit. I seem to be destined to always squeeze into a catsuit. “Runaways” was unique. It was only one season, but I wouldn’t mind being a supervillain. You can hear the full conversation with Hurley above or listen to “Just for Variety” wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

