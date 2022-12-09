Fashion
Kourtney Kardashian twerks in a mini sequin mini dress and diamond-encrusted high heels in front of the fireplace for new photos
KOURTNEY Kardashian has shared sexy new snaps of herself twerking in a sequin mini dress and sparkly heels.
The photos were shared to promote a new product from its Lemme vitamin line.
The first one Photo in the group showed Kourtney leaning forward with her buttocks apart and a sparkly garland around her neck.
She was surrounded by presents wrapped in light purple paper with black bows and stood in front of a fireplace.
A second snap showed the star holding a bottle of Kemme vitamins in her hand as she stared straight into the camera.
The garland around her neck in the previous photo was now above her head.
In a third photo, she was shown kneeling in front of the same fireplace.
She was surrounded by the presents from previous snaps, as well as bauble ornaments, purple gingerbread cookies, and bottles of Lemme.
Kourtney appeared to pucker her lips in the photo and had her hands resting on her thighs.
Another similar photo showed her smiling at the camera while in the same pose, sitting lower on the ground.
She straightened up in another photo, holding the garland in one hand and resting the other on one side of her face.
The mother-of-three pursed her lips again and bent one knee slightly forward.
Finally, Kourtney showed off a close-up of her foot.
Her piggies dressed in high heels sat on top of a vitamin bottle with a garland and a raging fire in the background.
KOURT’S DAY
The lifestyle mogul has been pushing her brand hard, recently sharing a video detailing a day in her life while promoting vitamins.
Fans called out Kourtney after sharing the TikTok, focusing on one particular detail that turned out to be particularly amazing.
Sitting cross-legged on a huge bed, the mum-of-three was dressed in a mint green kimono and matching pajama bottoms as she explained how she started her mornings.
“I wake up with Cinderella as my alarm clock. I drink green tea, wake up all my kids with a good morning song, get everyone and myself ready, cook breakfast and carpool for two hours,” said she declared.
Laughing, she added, “So it’s like three hours!”
However, when a fan shared the brief clip on Reddit, fans had a lot to say about Kourtney’s comments.
“I don’t know why but the 2 hour carpooling surprises me,” one person wrote.
Another Reddit user replied, “I feel like celebrities are always talking about dropping their kids off at school (Mila Kunis, Gwen Paltrow and even Beyonc sing about it). I feel like picking up or going back to school takes forever on some days in my life.”
The first commenter then replied and asked the question: “Sorry, but can I ask why? I don’t understand how it can take two hours, but my parents rarely dropped me off at school and I didn’t no children.”
On TikTok, another fan commented: “2 hour carpool?” to which someone else replied, “I need clarification on that too.”
Another person wrote, “Why would carpooling take two hours? Don’t all schools start within a short time of each other?”
During a recent interview on Live! Along with Kelly and Ryan, Kourtney’s younger sister Kim Kardashian also shared details about her morning routine with her four children.
The 42-year-old said: It’s madhouse chaos, trying to get her kids ready for school.
I carpool every day; It’s my thing. All my sisters do, so we see each other at school, Kim said, revealing that all the children in the family attend the same educational institution.
It’s like seven cousins all go to the same school. There are three in one class, one in another, two in another, two in another,” she added.
Kourtney shares three children with her ex Scott Disick; Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven.
BE REAL
Fans recently praised the reality TV star for showing off her “real” body in new photos.
She shared photos of herself wearing the sheer skirt to her Instagram on Tuesday to promote her Lemme Sleep gummies.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashiansalum captioned the snaps, “Sleep is officially live on lemmelive.com!”
She added: “These new vegan candies help you fall asleep and stay asleep – without that drowsy feeling in the morning. Ps: they contain magnesium which is one of my favorite ingredients, especially for sleeping. Make beautiful dreams! xx.”
Kourtney posed on the stairs of a makeup trailer.
She showed off her curves in a cropped mesh shirt with a matching gray top.
The see-through ensemble didn’t leave much to the imagination as Kourtney’s thong underwear could be seen in multiple photos.
Fans rushed to the comments section of the post to applaud the mother-of-three for showing off her “real body” in the photos.
One person commented, “Love that she’s not afraid to show her real body. Iconic.”
A second fan agreed, writing, “Yes. This is real trust.”
“Kill the queen. Rock those beautiful curves,” added a third.
A fourth person mentioned, “That’s why she’s my favorite,” while a fifth replied, “I think the exact same thing! She’s gorgeous.”
One commenter joked, “Waita celeb with a normal back?! No visible ribs, no visible spine? Yeah, that’s very nice to see.”
Another fan added, “We love a natural, soft and beautiful body!”
Two other people complimented her, “Your body is amazing” and “I love the REAL! Go for it girl!”
While a fourth person commented, “It’s a breath of fresh air compared to the edited photos that are stuck on us 24/7.”
