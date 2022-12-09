Chanel presents its first fashion show in Africa





It could have gone very wrong. The optics of Chanel, one of the tallest of all European high luxury brands, parachuted into Africa, a continent where they have no stores or significant business, with a one-of-a-kind fashion show, could have slamming, loudly, colonialism. Especially because it was the first show of its kind ever held in sub-Saharan Africa, let alone Dakar, Senegal, which was once part of the French empire, now a country with its own culture and fashion heritage. flourishing, especially since Chanel has no particular individual history. with the region (I cannot say that Madame Chanel dreamed of coming to Dakar, said Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion at Chanel). Especially in the wake of fashion’s mea culpas when it comes to diversity and inclusivity, and the recognition of its multiple missteps when it comes to cultural appropriation. That the Chanel Métiers d’Art show, which was held at the Palais de Justice in Dakar earlier this week, unfolded with only a touch of feedback on Twitter testifies to the effort the house has made to reframe the exercise.

Rather than just a fashion show designed to entice a new market to spend big bucks, it was conceived as a three-day festival following on from Dakar Fashion Week, designed to spotlight the talents of the countries in the fields of art, dance and music. and literature. Less of an exotic shorthand for new inspiration, in other words, more of a celebration of equals. In this he marked a great, if imperfect, step forward.

Yet by shining the spotlight on a variety of collaborators around the show, including Senegalese rapper Nix, singer Obree Daman and local dance school Ecole des Sables, and situating the ties between them and Chanel somewhere on the abstracted from the spirit, he also made the clothes themselves seem like the least of things. Again: the clothes. According to the show’s notes, they were inspired by the pop-soul-funk-disco-punk decade of the 1970s, as opposed to something as obvious as a traditional Senegalese pattern, material, or craft technique (know -the elaborate make of the collection, which was designed to showcase the work of many specialized workshops bought by Chanel to preserve their know-how, was entirely made in France). Which meant, it turned out, mostly pants. Knit, bouclé, flared, denim, often associated with very elaborate jackets, tunics or jackets. Designer Virginie Viard can make a pretty classic Chanel dress, and she did it here, with crochet lace looks, garden party cocktail dresses and sequined mermaid evening numbers, but they were weighed down with offers which seemed most suited to a dabbling tribe. – the hippie bourgeoisie.

If there was an imaginative dividing line between location and products, it was in the breadth of colors and the layering of pieces: a beaded cardigan over a bouclé jacket; a neat wrap skirt over skinny knit flares; a long, airy tunic over faded jeans, held up by a golden belt. Of the 62 models in the show, 19 were African and 12 of them Senegalese; the hair and makeup teams were made up of half locals and half foreigners, Mr. Pavlovsky said.

Most of the time, however, the clothes seemed like an excuse to bring 850 people, including about 500 from all over Africa, to Dakar. Including celebrities such as Pharrell Williams, Whitney Peak and Nile Rogers (but not this reviewer; I watched from afar, like most shoppers), to better promote the city’s reputation as a cultural hub, and Chanel as a kind of creative, well what? Kingmaker or global power-sharer? The line between these two positions isn’t entirely clear (maybe it depends on where you’re sitting), that’s where the discomfort lies. Chanel, which had buy-ins from President Macky Sall and the Ministry of Culture for the event, intends to continue working with local talent, and in January will be back in Dakar for a 19M program ( 19M is the official name of the headquarters of the specialized workshops) which will focus on work carried out in collaboration with local embroiderers and artisans. This would then form the basis of a subsequent exhibition organized by the brand in Paris. And, Mr. Pavlovsky said, their experience in Dakar may well be the model for another kind of cultural exchange/collecting experience in the future. It’s hard to be creative if you’re stuck on rue Cambon in Paris, he says. Would Chanel one day buy a specialized Senegalese weaving workshop as it bought European workshops like Lesage and the milliner Maison Michel, to better preserve their know-how? Mr Pavlovsky said there were no such plans, but he could imagine a future, perhaps, where it would be possible.

For now, said Oumy Diaw, a curator who was present at the show, and despite some hiccups like scheduling the show on the same day as the anniversary of the founding of the Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar, the brand is being extended to benefit of the doubt. Hopefully, Ms. Diaw said, this Chanel stint will not be a one-off marvel or an opportunistic project to nurture Western fashion houses with Africa’s massive aesthetic capital, but rather the start of a long-awaited process. long to honor just how dynamic this aesthetic is. capital is. After all, at Chanel shows in Paris, audiences usually arrive dutifully decked out from head to toe in their most glamorous curls, camellias and pearl necklaces. In Dakar, on the other hand, the public made dazzling style statements.

