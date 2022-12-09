Kourtney Kardashian shines in an iridescent mini dress





Kourtney Kardashian channels Taylor Swift in a new campaign for Lemme, its line of vitamins and supplements. The reality TV star rocked the most festive mini dress for the holiday-themed shoot, looking every part like a disco ball in a series of photos she shared on Instagram. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year ❄️🌨️✨,” she began her caption, before showcasing Lemme’s holiday boutique launch. “From digital gift cards with personalized notes to creating your own pack of gummies (choose 3 of your favorites) – it’s a Lemme Land extravaganza!” Kardashian donned a long-sleeved holographic dress that barely covered her buttocks, covered in silver square embellishments that gave the ensemble an iridescent sheen as she posed among a collection of purple packets, silver tinsel and cotton cookies. gingerbread decorated with Lemme, all in front of an extravagant fireplace. The first photo found her standing among the scattered bundles and ornaments in a pair of matching stilettos. A long strand of garland was wrapped around her shoulder, trailing over the presents as she leaned forward, sticking out her rear end and making a duck face at the ceiling. The next photo was a close-up of her facing the camera, the garlands draped over her head giving the appearance of a hood as she cradled a bottle of Lemme’s Focus sweets in her hands. The third photo found her kneeling on the ground surrounded by bundles and ornaments, as well as several bottles of Lemme, as she turned her duck-faced lips towards the camera, while the fourth appeared to be the shot full of the second photo with the bottle once again cradled in his hands. The next photo was an enlarged shot of her kneeling next to the plate of cookies – buttons made from Lemme gummies – smiling at the camera. The brand teased a playful shot of her swinging the garland above her head before ending with a close-up of her platform heels stepping on an overturned container. “It’s Lemme’s gingerbread for me,” Kardashian’s business partner Simon Huck wrote in the comments, calling it perhaps the most creative part of the shoot. Meanwhile, another follower offered some marketing advice. “Missed opportunity to see through version of these shoes and fill them with chewing gum,” they wrote. The Holiday Shop features a selection of bundles, including a personalize option, stocking stuffers and gift cards. Lemme was created “to become a divine and enjoyable part of your everyday life,” as Kardashian described when announcing the brand. “We’ve partnered with top scientists and doctors to create the cleanest gummy vitamins and supplements – using clinically backed ingredients and formulations that help you live your best life. And of course, we’ve made them so delicious that you won’t believe it. it’s good for you!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://parade.com/news/kourtney-kardashian-iridescent-mini-dress-lemme-holiday-campaign-instagram-photos-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos