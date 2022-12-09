The Boston Celtics celebrate their blowout victory in hilarious fashion





The Boston Celtics earned what was perhaps their most commanding victory of the season on Wednesday when they chased the Phoenix Suns out of their own gymnasium. Boston led by no less than 45 points in their 125-98 win over the Suns. The win was their 21st of the season, which is the most in the NBA (just in case you didn’t know). Wednesday’s victory also marked the third of the current six-game road trip. The Celtics have yet to visit the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. As the teams waited for play to resume after a timeout late in the fourth quarter, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart stole the show. .@FCHWPO & @smart_MS3 felt it tonight in Phoenix 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/FKjuqN18n6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 8, 2022 The two stars pulled a few moves as 69 Boyz’ “Tootsie Roll” played over the speakers at the Footprint Arena. Smart joined in and cracked up on his Celtics teammate as he looked at him. The video has spread like wildfire on Twitter, with fans enjoying the dance masterclass hosted by the oldest Boston Celtics member. Smart has been known to show off the moves from time to time. He stole the show a few years ago at the annual Celtics gala. The teammates rallied as Marcus put on a dance show that lives on through Barstool’s Dan Greenberg, who shares the video whenever Boston wins. 21-5 FOR THE BEST TEAM IN THE NBA!!! THIS TIME THEY BLOW THE SUNS BY A BILLION!! CUE THIS SHIT!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/UiNa3QXlk5 —Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) December 8, 2022 This isn’t the first time Celtics fans have seen this pair go down (I looked up dance synonyms and this was the only one that made sense, sue me). Smart and Brown pulled off the ‘Apache’ midgame against the Warriors in 2020. 😂 Marcus Smart & Jaylen Brown celebrating with the Apache dance (Jump On It)! pic.twitter.com/spKVnG2AUI — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 31, 2020 Brown, like Smart, has been known to show some movement from time to time. He has taken and shared several videos of himself doing dances in the past. Doing my Jaylen Brown dance because my Celtics stole another win 🤣🤣 #NBAPlayoffs #celtics @celtics pic.twitter.com/cw1UzfGQRr — Invader Len 👽 #MiXXXY (@simplyjonez) April 21, 2022 He is also beaten in pre-match warm-ups…. This @FCHWPO dance 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/Q8uiOMy3ae — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 8, 2019 …and during post-match interviews. “This season there have been a lot of ups and downs. We appreciate everyone who has been positive. We also appreciate people who have been negative. Jaylen Brown dances, rings after Wednesday’s win over the Hornets. pic.twitter.com/Ig2r4NLrOj — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 29, 2021 I know I really hope there will be more dancing in the future because that means more Boston Celtics wins.

