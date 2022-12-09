



You can find some of the finest white sand beaches in the Philippines as well as stunning tropical scenery in the world. When planning your flights or passing Philippines hotel booking site, you should definitely make sure to bring your best outfits to match the unforgettable sights you will see and visit. Here are some ways to dress up on your trip to the Philippines, whether it’s new clothes or recycled ones. How to dress when traveling to the Philippines backpacker style When traveling to the Philippines, it is important to pack light and be comfortable. A backpacker style is perfect for this. This style is all about function and comfort, with an emphasis on simplicity. You’ll want to pack items that are easy to mix and match, and can be layered. Key pieces for a backpacker wardrobe include: a tank top, shorts, a light sweater or jacket, leggings or jeans, and comfortable shoes. Tropical Vacation Style If it is hot, wear loose clothing made of natural fibres. Avoid wearing cotton when it’s very humid because it absorbs sweat and keeps it close to your skin. Dress in layers so you can remove clothing as needed; add sun protection during the day with a hat and sunscreen (especially for children) Evening dress If you are visiting the Philippines for business or for a formal event, you will want to dress accordingly. A suit or dress with appropriate footwear is always a good choice. For men, a dark suit with a white shirt and tie is a classic look that can’t be wrong. For women, a tailored blouse or dress with heels is always appropriate. Bring a light jacket or cardigan for the evening, as the evening in the Philippines tends to be a bit cooler than during the day. Daytime casual A trip to the Philippines is the perfect opportunity to show off your unique style. You’ll want to pack some cute and casual daytime looks that are comfortable enough to walk around all day, but also stylish enough to turn heads. A long dress or flowy skirt paired with a tank top or crop top is always a good choice. Or go for a more bohemian look with a kimono or tunic over shorts or jeans. And don’t forget to pack some cute sandals or sneakers to complete your look. Night casual A trip to the Philippines wouldn’t be complete without a bit of laid back fun. For a night out on the town, wear dark colored dresses with strappy sandals. Add a denim jacket to keep you warm and accessorize with fun jewelry. Be ready for anything when you go out in the Philippines. When it starts to get chilly at night, throw on something more appropriate like a maxi dress paired with cute boots and a sweater. How to dress appropriately around local Filipinos It’s always best to dress a bit conservatively when traveling, and this is especially true when visiting the Philippines. Although local Filipinos are generally very accepting of foreigners, it is important to dress modestly and avoid clothing that might be perceived as provocative. Go for dresses or pants that cover your knees, shoulders, and chest. If you want to wear a sleeveless shirt, make sure it has a high neckline.

