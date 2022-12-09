Fashion
Quick start helps Iowa beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa used a strong start to beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 Thursday night, giving coach Fran McCaffery his 500th career victory.
McCaffery, in his 27th season as head coach and his 13th at Iowa, was hugged by his sons Connor and Patrick, who started on Thursday as the final seconds ticked away.
The locker room party was much rowdier.
Did you notice that I don’t have the same clothes? McCaffery said with a smile during his postgame press conference. Every garment was wet.
McCaffery tried to play down the milestone, but admitted it was special to be able to share the moment with his sons.
I don’t consider myself to have 500 wins, he said. I have been blessed. I’ve worked with great people, coached great players, had great (assistant) coaches. You think of family. Its been an interesting journey, sometimes difficult.
Iowa (7-2) scored the first 15 points and trailed by 29 in the second half, coming out with a lot of energy despite only one day of preparation for the game. The Hawkeyes, who lost to Duke on Tuesday night, returned home at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
It was tough, Rebraca said. We were tired. But who cares ? Who cares if we were tired?
The Hawkeyes were without leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray, who missed the game with a left leg injury sustained in Tuesday’s game. Murray is averaging 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds and is a 50% shooter.
Rebraca was 9 of 11 from the field, while Patrick McCaffery had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, with all but three of his points coming in the second half.
Rebraca, in his second year with the Hawkeyes after playing three seasons at North Dakota, made two 3-pointers in the game after only making one last season.
I felt like he was the most physical guy,” Iowa State coach TJ Otzelberger said. He had a big intention in the way he played.
I felt like I went out there and made plays, Rebraca said. The coach needed me to step in, and I’m here to do that.
Connor McCaffery, who started in place of the Murrays, had 14 points. Tony Perkins had 10 points.
The Hawkeyes came off a 3-point shooting slump hitting 12 of 23. They had shot just 24.4 percent from behind the arc the past four games.
They had great confidence early on and that continued, Otzelberger said.
The Cyclones (7-2) missed their first seven shots and 10 of their first 11. They shot 40.7% from the field for the game, going 3 of 22 from 3-point range.
I think every game is your intention to play defense with that kind of intensity,” Fran McCaffery said. We set the tone defensively, and that helps drive your offense forward.
We wanted to come out and show who we are, said Rebraca. We were in their space.
Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State with 12 points. Robert Jones each had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tamin Lipsey had 11 points.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State: The Cyclones, playing their first road game of the season, had plenty of momentum heading into this game with a 71-60 win over St. Johns on Sunday, but were pulled from that game early and never recovered. With no shots from the perimeter, it was difficult for Iowa State to mount an offense until late in the game. First time on the road for us, and I felt like I joined us,” Otzelberger said.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes showed balance on offense in Murray’s absence. Rebraca, who recorded his third double-double of the season, was a regular performer, and he contributed in multiple ways, he also had four assists. Fran McCaffery said after the game that he didn’t expect Murray to play in Sunday’s Big Ten opener against Wisconsin.
NEXT
Iowa State: Hosts McNeese on Sunday.
Iowa: Host Wisconsin on Sunday.
