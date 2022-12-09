Fashion
The Fashion Edition: Colorful Gemstone Jewelry
From a decadent beetle necklace to a delicate mono earring, here’s a selection of gemstone jewelry for every budget to brighten up your winter.
18 karat gold necklace with amethyst and beetle by Annoushka: A centerpiece from British brand Annoushka, not only is there a polished 18kt yellow gold cable chain, it’s embellished with the Mythology Rose Gold Topaz Beetle charm which includes a 6.52ct faceted amethyst, a tsavorite of 0.6 ct and black diamonds of 0.04 ct. Beetles are available in other stones such as amethyst, citrine and rose quartz, and there are also coordinating cocktail rings.
Gemmy Gem 18k gold and tourmaline earrings by Irene Neuwirth: These dramatic earrings are brought to you by Los Angeles jeweler Irene Neuwirth and offer the perfect opportunity to channel your inner Elizabeth Taylor. These one-of-a-kind earrings, available on MATCHESFASHION, are crafted from 3.55ct of round-cut aquamarine and suspended in 21.58ct of pear-cut pink tourmaline for a gorgeous and oh-so-glamorous contrast.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Colors of Love Sasha Rose Gold Rainbow Multicolor Gemstone Egg Chain Bracelet by Faberg: Delicate chain bracelet, a nod to the Fabergé egg by the shape of the multicolored pavé inlays. Here, an 18-karat rose gold chain rubs shoulders with Zambian emeralds, sapphires, garnets, Mozambican rubies and tsavorites.
Rainbow Sapphire Fringe Necklace by Jenna Blake: A statement necklace by Jenna Grosfeld from Jenna Blake; wear it alone or layer it. She’s known for her colorful, vintage-inspired designs, and so hanging from the 18k yellow gold chain are approximately 8 carats of round rainbow sapphires.
Luxe 360 Rainbow Twister Bracelet by Carolina Bucci: A completely decadent and fun take on a tennis bracelet, this one from Carolina Bucci is made with pavé gemstones such as rainbow sapphires, rubies and tsavorites sitting on an 18k gold chain. The bracelet has no clasp, so it slips over the wrist and calls for layering. Also, for a more personalized bracelet, it is possible to create your own Twister Luxe in partnership with a brand manufacturer.
Rainbow Large Tiara Band by Anna Sheffield: New York brand Anna Sheffield is known for its engagement rings, and this colorful tiara in sapphires, emeralds, rubies and white diamonds can be paired with a round ring that nestles inside the curve or worn alone. Additionally, 20% of sales of the Rainbow Band collection are donated to the Family Equality Council.
18-karat gold, tourmaline and diamond earrings by Suzanne Kalan: Los Angeles-based Suzanne Kalan is known for her strikingly beautiful pieces, so point out these drop earrings that bring all the drama. Handcrafted, expect a tourmaline surrounded by its baguette-cut and round-cut diamonds.
18K Gold Plated Gemstone Initial Pendant by PDPAOLA: This pendant makes a great gift, whether for yourself or a loved one, thanks to the central initial, which gives a personalized touch. Here, colored crystals, tiger eye and labradorite are paired with 18k yellow gold plated silver. Complete the look with the matching earrings and bracelet.
Alice Van Cal Journey bracelet in 18 kt rose gold and 0.52 ct semi-precious sapphire by Alkemistry x Alice Van Cal: For a minimal vibrating bracelet, check out this one from Alkemistry x Alice Van Cal Collection. Here, the 18k rose gold bracelet is studded with untreated semi-precious stones, ranging from rubies to Iolites and tsavorite peridot stones. It has a smooth polished finish and an invisible clasp closure
Yellow gold beach ring by Yvonne Lon: For all those who miss the beach this winter, the Parisian jeweler Yvonne Lon offers her solution in the form of her beach ring. This playful design combines tsavorites, citrines and gray diamonds.
Gemstone earrings by Mejuri: A two-in-one type of earring, wear the lighter pink topaz stone as a stud or attach it to the garnet stone, it will wrap around the lobe to form an ear jacket.
Rainbow Gemstone Ring by Edge of Ember: For a pop of color, opt for this ring from London-based brand Edge of Ember. Minimalist in style, the 14k yellow gold band is set with 1.5mm multicolored gemstones: ruby, orange sapphire, tsavorite, blue topaz and pink sapphire.
Mono Mobile earring by Perse: Make a splash with this contemporary earring from the Parisian brand Perse. Precious stones in the form of black diamonds, rubies and sapphires are suspended from 18k yellow gold, hence its mobile name.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/felicitycarter/2022/12/09/the-fashion-edit-colorful-gemstone-jewelry/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 5 gifts for the tennis player in your life
- The Fashion Edition: Colorful Gemstone Jewelry
- Putin warns of a growing nuclear threat. Hear the former CIA director’s reaction
- Who is Victor Bout? US freed infamous arms dealer to secure Griner’s release
- It’s “Bombay Vs Bollywood” with Malaika Arora and Sumukhi Suresh. Indoor ROFL Video
- Google Pixel Fold’s animations give it the best foldable look yet
- 13% of government healthcare facilities are considered to be earthquake-prone
- Headscarf debate heats up ahead of Turkish vote
- Jan Ethes, Jokowi’s grandson, is delighted to accompany Kaesang Pangarep in the Siraman procession
- British ministers have been criticized for blocking a possible railway strike.
- We’re not gonna make everybody happy
- Google’s Dart language will soon stop using null in answers