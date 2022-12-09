Josh McDaniels Penalties Sink Raiders Season in Stunning Fashion Against Baker Mayfield | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors

Chris Unger/Getty Images

In something out of a Hollywood script, Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday and picked up an epic win on Thursday. This will be the topic of conversation heading into the weekend, and rightly so. However, signing Mayfield overshadows the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders missed a game they should have won.

Poor decision-making by head coach Josh McDaniels gave Mayfield and the Rams one last chance. Dumb penalties extended their chance. Las Vegas’ three-game winning streak is over, and so are its playoff chances.

The Raiders have only themselves to blame.

What Mayfield did on Thursday was incredible, and perhaps unprecedented.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 had some understandably shaky moments, but he’s played extremely well considering how little time he’s been a Ram. He went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and a game-winning touchdown.

That score came after designing a 98-yard drive with less than two minutes remaining and no timeouts. He capped it off with a laser strike to Van Jefferson in the end zone.

It’s unbelievable, but realistically Mayfield and the Rams should never have had a chance in this one. Las Vegas took a 13-point lead with just over 12 minutes to play. The lead probably should have been bigger.

McDaniels called an extremely conservative game against the Rams, opting for the running game and settling for field goals. Quarterback Derek Carr attempted just 20 passes, while the Raiders rushed 38 times as a team.

Maybe McDaniels didn’t trust Carr, who threw a pair of interceptions, or maybe he didn’t respect LA’s scoring ability. Be that as it may, becoming a curator was not the right decision.

The Raiders scored a touchdown on their first practice and couldn’t find the end zone again.

McDaniels was particularly coy late in the game. He opted to throw a field goal on 4th and 3rd from the Rams 18-yard line in the fourth quarter. After LA scored on the ensuing drive, McDaniels opted to throw in the 4th-and-1 as a first down would have sealed it.

Of course, the loss wasn’t entirely on McDaniels. The Raiders’ penalties had seven for 94 yards, which definitely doomed Las Vegas. The Rams’ final drive was kept alive by a pass interference penalty from Amik Robinson and an unsportsmanlike conduct call from Jerry Tillery.

And Las Vegas’ defense on that final 98-yard drive was nothing short of atrocious. Los Angeles didn’t have its best weapon in Cooper Kupp (injured reserve, ankle) and still went nearly the full length of the field.

The Raiders’ defensemen failed to comply, but defensive coordinator Patrick Graham didn’t get away with it. His decision to play media coverage at the end of the drive instead of protecting the end zone surprised even Mayfield.

“To be honest with you, I was completely shocked that they lined up in the media coverage with 15 seconds left,” Mayfield said. said on Amazon’s postgame segment.

The offense also deserves reproaches. Carr didn’t have a great game, or even a good game, and his interception in the end zone on a poorly floated ball was a backbreaker.

Carr’s second interception came on Las Vegas’ desperation drive late in the game and was largely inconsequential.

If Carr doesn’t throw the first pick, if the Raiders don’t play not to lose late, if their defense doesn’t shoot multiple flags on the winning drive, Las Vegas wins this game.

However, it was not a game decided by bad luck. It was another sign of what has become a problematic trend in Las Vegas this season. The Raiders have repeatedly blown big runs under McDaniels.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Las Vegas is only the fourth team to blow four leads of 13 or more points in the same season.

According Josh Dubow from the Associated Press, the Raiders are the first team “since at least 1930” to lose four games while leading by at least 10 points at halftime.

Oh, and Las Vegas’ previous loss came against the Indianapolis Colts and head coach Jeff Saturday, who debuted in that game with no NFL coaching experience.

Probably the most frustrating thing for Raiders fans is that they’re not a bad football team. From Carr, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams to Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, it’s brimming with Pro Bowl-caliber talent.

Talent alone doesn’t win games, which is why McDaniels faced criticism in his first season as Raiders head coach.

Franchise owner Mark Davis offered his support for McDaniels after Las Vegas started the season 2-7.

“I love Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job,” Davis said, according to Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “You have to look at where you come from and where you are going.”

After 2-7 turned 5-7, it seemed Davis’ faith in McDaniels was justified. That’s less the case after Thursday’s loss. The Raiders had a sloppy and uninspired performance against a team with little to play for, and it likely cost them any playoff chance.

Their last four games will not be easy. They host the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs with a road trip to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.

Still, a 4-0 run to end the season isn’t entirely unrealistic. The Patriots and Steelers are average teams, the 49ers lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Chiefs may have no reason to play their starters in the Finals.

Because of Thursday’s loss, however, and because of Las Vegas’ other baffling losses this season, 4-0 probably won’t matter. The Raiders can now finish, at best, 9-8. It just won’t be enough in a deep AFC.

Credit Mayfield for tearing the hearts out of the Raiders on the national stage, but he’s not the reason Las Vegas isn’t a playoff team. The Raiders just aren’t disciplined enough, aggressive enough, or coached enough to be successful this season.