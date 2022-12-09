Drake’s men’s basketball starts strong after overcoming multiple injuries

Male Drake basketball fans got quite the scare on Wednesday when Tucker DeVries appeared to modify his left foot early in the 78-65 win over Omaha.

The second-year star limped badly at one point in the first quarter, but waved to the officials when they blew the play for a possible injury. After the apparent injury, he rode the stationary bike on the sidelines between games and after a while it was as if nothing had happened at all.

But it caused some stress, especially considering how Drake (8-1, 1-1 MVC) started the season under unlikely circumstances: four comebacks, all starters, struggling with injuries.

DJ Wilkins tore his ACL in the 2021-22 regular season finale, but he was still working on parts of that recovery at the time of the Bulldogs’ exhibition game. Roman Penn had picked up and injured the same foot several times throughout his career and was another sidelined player at the start.

Missouri Valley Conference preseason player of the year Tucker DeVries sent several fans into a panic when he stood on center court in street clothes and a boot during exhibition warm-ups. And then there was Garrett Sturtz, who sat out early with an ankle injury.

But despite early injury concerns, Drake appears to have recovered from those issues. Here’s an update on those four players, along with a few other Bulldogs who suffered injuries.

Are all four healthy?

Short answer? No idea.

College coaches usually keep the exact type and severity of injuries close to the vest. But now that Drake has nine games into the season, here’s the best guess of how those four players are feeling.

Let’s start with DeVries.

It’s pretty obvious the 6-foot-7 sophomore has either overcome his injury or learned to work through it. DeVries has recorded six 20-plus-point games and has scored no less than 13 points in any contest so far. He also averaged six rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

DeVries spent the offseason preparing to watch the college game. He succeeded in this regard and it shows in the statistics. If the Bulldogs’ star sophomore year remains healthy, Drake fans should expect that level of production to continue.

Both Wilkins and Penn were working on more serious injuries. A torn ACL is not an easy injury to recover from, and with the number of times Penn has injured the same foot, it’s hard to say how much pressure can be put on it.

Still, it looks like the two graduate student-athletes managed to get back into the game with ease. Coach Darian DeVries brought Penn back into a starting role. The decision to slow him back into the game paid off when Penn scored 32 points in the Drakes’ loss to Indiana State last month.

As one of the best perimeter defenders in the conference and a solid 3-point shooter, Wilkins had to overcome a mental hurdle on his way back to the ground to see if his body would hold up to playing at full speed. He came back strong and the Bulldogs barely missed a beat, which Penn attributes to the experience.

The conditioning, getting a feel for the game was the hardest part, Penn said. You get the workout reps, but the game is a little different. Just kind of work your way and find your rhythm. You know, guys you’ve been playing with for years, I don’t think it’s gonna take us that long.

And Sturtz?

The graduate guard from Newton, Iowa is a different story.

Sturtz doesn’t seem to be 100% back, but his game doesn’t seem to be badly impacted either. He played in the season opener against IUPUI, scoring 7 points and adding eight rebounds. But he didn’t sit on the bench when he wasn’t in the game. Instead, Sturtz spent his time on a stationary bike, keeping his ankle flexible.

Watch closely during games and it’s clear that Sturtz’s injury is still affecting him: his right ankle is heavily wrapped. Still, if it has hugely affected his game, it’s hard to see.

I’m working on some things, but I’m just glad my teammates have faith in me,” Sturtz said after the Omaha game, his second-best performance this season.

Guys don’t always hug me all the time. Tucker was able to find me, Brodie was able to find me multiple times. They made the plays, I was just able to get a few hits.

Sturtz is averaging 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, both close to his averages at the end of last season.

Alyssa Hertel is a college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.