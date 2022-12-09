Fashion and style – The most important ingredient of technologies » EFTM





Have you noticed anything about the latest mobile phones? Great cameras – tick. Large screens – tick. Latest processors – tick. Choice of colors – check. It’s remarkable how important design and color have become in the tech world, far more stylish people than me love what we can now do to personalize our look. In the mobile world, there are your seasonal colors, what I call the basic colors of the latest smartphones. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White or Green – and for those who jump online and buy from Samsung, there are three other colors – Graphite, Sky Blue and Red. These exclusive colors will make you stand out and give you something unique that suits your style better than a traditional color. In fact, you can customize and choose your perfect colors for the front, frame and back of the Galaxy Z Flip4 in the Tailor-made studio. You can create your favorite look from up to 75 color combinations. With headphones, it’s like the color television revolution. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro come in their seasonal color Bora Purple (Lavender), as well as a Graphite or a White. Galaxy Buds2 also come in an olive and a black. If these are not suitable, the Galaxy Buds Live are available in six colors including Mystic Blue, Mystic Red and even Mystic Bronze! The rise of the smartwatch could be the original tech fashion accessory, with interchangeable watch straps creating a market for a new look every day if you wanted it. You can opt for a style for weekdays or weekends, or you can have a band that matches a specific outfit. Fabric, two-tone, silicone, metal, you have so many choices with Smart-watch accessories. And it even hit the kitchen. Your fridge doesn’t have to be silver, white or black, with Samsung Tailor-made range offering a range of colors, styles and textures. Think light pink, navy, sky blue, beige and that’s just the beginning. Bespoke also allows you to color your cleaning. The Jet Stick vacuum cleaner with an integrated cleaning station is designed to stand out in misty white, woodsy green or midnight blue. So your next gadget purchase doesn’t have to be bland, match your personal style and personality.

This article was written and published because the supported editorial articles were eager to write, but might not have had the resources to do without the support of our sponsors in this case Samsung

