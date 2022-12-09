Dressing Dakar: city of fashion from craftsmanship to haute couture | Global development

JBags hang on one wall of Bada Secks’ one-room studio in Dakar’s Ngor arrondissement in Senegal, dresses are arranged along another. Half-made clothes lie on an idle sewing machine and sacks of fabric cover the floor.

The Secks workshop, in this former fishing village in the far west of the Senegalese capital, is certainly modest, but its customers come from as far away as France.

If there is the means, I do European styles with African fabrics, he says, as he takes a brightly patterned suit jacket from the wall to look over. Festivals are a particularly busy time for him. With Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr, there is a lot of work, a lot. More than we can track. Even if we work all night, until 5am. It’s hard, because everyone gets dressed, and our work is not fast.

Seck mainly creates bespoke fashion. Customers bring fabrics bought from market stalls to tailors like him to make everything from kaftans and boubous and flowing dresses to Western-style suits and bomber jackets.

Seck is one of many tailors that make up Senegal’s national fashion industry, which has helped attract big names to the country. Tommy Hilfiger and Levis recently opened stores in the capital. As Seck cuts and sews in his workshop along one of the sandy village lanes across the capital, organizers anxiously prepare for the 20 Dakar Fashion Week the first weekend of December. On Tuesday, Chanel hosted its Métiers d’Art fair, which showcases the work of specialized craftsmen for the first time in Africa.

Founder of Dakar Fashion Weeks, Adam Ndiaye with the creators Karim Tassi from Morocco; the Nigerian brand Emmy Kasbit; and Mimi Plange from Ghana showed their collections along the tracks of Gore Island. Despite being blamed for such a sad history, Gore, once a hub of the international slave trade, is a place where a cultural mix can be seen, Ndiaye told a news conference.

Senegal and Dakar in particular are a country with a strong cultural presence, explains Romo Moukagny, a Gabonese designer working in the Libert 6 district of Dakar. Even in something modern, there is a traditional touch that stays there. Every 10 meters you have a workshop. Even if you are a foreigner, you have your chance like everyone else If you want to apply for a competition, you do not have to be a [Senegalese] national. You can apply. You can open a business. There really is accessibility.

Busy in Moukagnys’ studio, Aton Tsiba, a fashion designer from the Republic of Congo, presented his collection at a fashion week show for emerging designers.

My [collection] celebrates everyone who has contributed to the advancement of culture, Tsiba says, as a tailor in the next room puts the finishing touches on outfits about to be modeled.

There is more accessibility [in Dakar], he says. The material, the fabrics are more accessible. There is also the diversity that you can see in the number of designers. It’s a bit more advanced in terms of mode. It’s an environment that suits me.

Senegalese designer Selly Raby Kane, who presented a capsule collection showcasing her looks from the past decade, says Senegalese and West African style is a force to be reckoned with.

Senegal has a very, very serious culture of fashion, textiles, hand embroidery know how. It’s valuable to us, she said. Nigeria also has a strong fashion scene Senegal has a small footprint [from] Lagos in terms of traditional dress, mainly. So there is a dialogue going on in West Africa.

Indeed, every day is a fashion show in Dakar. Anseme Ren Carvalho sips tea at a lunch stand in front of a mosque as worshipers move inside. He wears a mustard yellow caftan reaching almost to his feet. But he’s not here to pray. I’m not a Muslim, says Carvalho, who is part of the country’s small Christian minority. But on Fridays, we dress like that. It is the traditional dress.

Most of Senegal’s domestic fashion industry exists independently of designer boutiques or events such as Dakar Fashion Week. I design with my head, says Seck, who says he hadn’t heard of fashion week. Tickets for the shows cost around 50,000 CFA (65), outside most budgets in a country where the GDP per capita is around 1,300.

The Ngor Mamadieng Diallo market trader says he goes to his tailor every three months for a new outfit.

If I see fabric and I like it, I buy it and take it to the tailor, he says. Even if it’s not [Eid]in three months I will buy something sometimes two months.

Mame Diary Diouf, who runs a workshop down the street from Moukagny’s workshop, says Dakar has a rich environment for tailoring.

We have all types of customers. Every month we try to create new designs to offer to our customers. At the same time, customers can bring fabric directly, she says.

The embroidery is done by hand. It’s our style. Its tradi-modern, adds Diouf. Our style can be worn by everyone.