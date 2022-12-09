Penn State Men’s Hockey Ture Linden Succeeds With New NIL Apparel Brand

Penn State men’s hockey forward Ture Linden is well known for his success on the ice as the Nittany Lion. While Linden scored goals and pushed Penn State to a 14-4-0 record, he also worked on creating his own clothing brand in his spare time.

Linden currently designs and markets an assortment of Penn State-themed performance beanies, hoodies and t-shirts on its website — made possible through NIL Deals.

Linden had a hobby of designing her own clothes at a young age and began designing clothes as an opportunity to express her personality off the ice.

“It kind of shows my personality, with the sportswear that it is, the designs, the materials and everything,” Linden said.

The Linden website is only a temporary pop-up store due to supply and demand. The website is currently scheduled to close at midnight on Sunday, December 11, but Linden is looking to extend the purchase deadline for its products. When the website closes, however, Linden plans to sell additional items on its social media platforms and continue operations there.

When student-athletes were allowed to take advantage of NIL opportunities, Linden began working on his brand last season when he played for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York. He began collaborating with NOVUS, an apparel company that works with many NCAA and professional athletes, to design and market custom apparel.

Early in Linden’s partnership with NOVUS, he met its designers and began selling merchandise soon after. Linden initially sold RPI-themed gear, but has since grown his brand after transferring to Penn State before the start of this season.

“Come here [to Penn State], I was pretty excited because obviously it’s a much bigger market,” Linden said. “It was cool to go through this design process and see people in it at games and around. It’s pretty cool how that turned out.

Linden’s teammates and coaches at both Penn State and RPI have helped him market and grow his brand since its inception. The Roar Zone, the student chapter of Penn State Hockey, also participated.

“A lot of guys have posted about it. They helped me model a bit too,” Linden said.

Linden plans to continue to establish her clothing brand and hopes to take it to the “next level” through her partnership with NOVUS.

“It’s cool to represent this company and represent myself,” Linden said.

Besides playing hockey, Linden’s work with the company could open more doors down the road.

“It’s potentially another source of income or an area to show my personality and get people to support me, and to support a company that’s very mission-driven and does a lot of good things for the community,” said said Linden.

Linden’s work in the classroom also helped him build his brand. The new entrepreneur has completed a business and management program at RPI and is currently taking classes at Penn State’s Smeal College of Business.

“It’s almost like a startup to me,” Linden said. “Something to put my skills to the test in the business world and do a lot of cool things with it and learn how to market it myself. It’s a good skill for me in the future.

People can find Linden’s clothes here until Sunday, December 11.