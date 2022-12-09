4 of the best fashion moments of 2022

What was the most memorable fashion moment of the year? Coperni and her vaporized dress, Patagonia taking a bold step towards sustainable development, Kim Kardashian transformed into Marilyn Monroe, or Barbie becoming an essential fashion influencer? From celebrities to designers and other fashion personalities, there was no shortage of memorable moments in 2022, but the best ones will (necessarily) remain in our memories forever.

A year of recovery after two years of pandemic, 2022 has certainly had its share of milestones in the fashion industry. In addition to trends, which now follow one another at high speed according to the whims of social networks, many celebrities and fashion houses have marked this year – whether in a good or bad way – with eccentric ideas, proactive initiatives or totally unexpected creations.

Here are the best and most unforgettable fashion moments of 2022

A controversial appearance of Kim Kardashian in the dress of Marilyn Monroe

Going a whole year without hearing about Kim Kardashian would probably be a miracle, but it’s clear that the businesswoman always manages to surprise. Such was the case at the last Met Gala, held in May 2022, where the reality TV star caused a stir on the red carpet wearing an iconic dress previously worn by Marilyn Monroe for her legendary performance “Happy Birthday Mr. President. ” in 1962. Suddenly, Kim Kardashian found herself under fire from critics, whether because of the dramatic weight loss that allowed her to fit into the dress, or for having taken the risk of damaging this historical creation.

Still, this fashion moment garnered a lot of attention and sparked more positive moves as well, starting with a renewed interest – if it ever really faded – in the Hollywood actress. , or shining the spotlight on the man behind the dress, designer Bob Mackie. According to global fashion search engine Lyst*, based on data from its 200 million users, search interest in Bob Mackie jumped 456% in the two weeks following the Met Gala, reflecting the impact of the public appearance of the dress.

Barbie becomes a fashion influencer

The world’s most famous doll undoubtedly enjoys influence with children, but 2022 has shown that her aura spans generations. The ‘Barbiecore’ trend, directly inspired by the pop culture icon, is proving to be one of the fashion sensations of the year. This is partly due to the release of several trailers for the Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, slated for release in July 2023. It caused a totally unexpected craze for the color pink, from the catwalks to the streets. After Margot Robbie’s photos were posted, searches for pink models jumped 416% on Lyst.

But it’s not the only trend of the year, and it’s now clear that new trends are now emerging as quickly as others fade. According to the global search engine, the “Weird Girl” aesthetic has also been popular, but this time mostly on TikTok. A veritable stylistic crucible, it’s essentially about wearing absolutely anything and everything, except what’s trendy… It’s an aesthetic that goes against the grain, and can be characterized by a total lack of style — or, at contrary, by a unique style and original style, worn with confidence.

Coperni and Bella Hadid steal the show at Paris Fashion Week

While 2022 has been rich in traditional shows, fashion collaborations and other offbeat creations, which continue to captivate the public, two brands have stood out over the months with remarkable initiatives. First of all, Coperni who, in the middle of Paris Fashion Week, closed her show with a spectacular dress that went viral on the web in a few minutes. The duo at the head of the house – Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant – simply sprinkled Bella Hadid with fabrican, a substance which, in contact with the skin, turns into fabric. The exploit proved a viral hit and boosted search interest in the fashion brand by 3,000% in the days following the broadcast.

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard donates his company to save the planet

For an entirely different reason, Patagonia also stood out this year, thanks to founder Yvon Chouinard’s decision to effectively cede his $3 billion-valued business to Mother Nature. More specifically, he chose to transfer all of his shares to a trust chosen to enforce his values, as well as to an association entirely dedicated to the environmental cause. This decision earned her the favor of the public, and allowed her to prove that fashion can indeed be (more) virtuous.

*For this annual report, Lyst analyzed data from its 200 million users between January and October 2022. View full report here

(Main image: Julien De Rosa/ AFP/ Patagonia; Feature image: Campbell Brewer/ Patagonia)