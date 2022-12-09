Fashion
Lilly Pulitzer has the best festive finds for every holiday outfit
This holiday season, look forward to family dinners, lively parties, hometown reunions and gift exchanges, plus festive and chic outfits for every occasion! Your one-stop-shop for a vacation wardrobe that does it all? Lilly Pulitzer.
Whether you need something fancy to celebrate the New Year or comfortable loungewear to relax on Christmas morning, you can count on Lilly for effortlessly stylish fashion finds. Shop six favorites below and get ready for a merry season.
Averi Lace Top
This feminine lace top is our pick for the party hostess. From the ruffled neckline to the scalloped hem, this piece is sure to secure your spot on this season’s most dressed-up list. Bold Ruby Red is the ultimate merry maker for Christmas, and we love the blue version for Hanukkah too.
Get the Averi Lace Top for $168 at Lilly Pulitzer!
Asymmetric ruffled top Trixie
Guaranteed to turn heads during holiday cocktail hours, this one-shoulder top shines bright with its patterned gold organza and dramatic ruffled neckline. Wear with coated jeans, matching gold jewelery and your favorite heels for an outfit that will light up your winter nights.
Get the Asymmetric ruffled top Trixie for $168 at Lilly Pulitzer!
Rummy graphic sweatshirt
Whether you’re running around town for a few last-minute gifts or lounging by the fireplace, this sweatshirt keeps the mood cheerful. A seasonal graphic, a pop of sparkle and super soft cotton terry fabric create a particularly cheerful look. Wear it with your favorite lounge pants or leggings for some well-deserved comfort and joy.
Get the Rummy graphic sweatshirt for $108 at Lilly Pulitzer!
Knowles Dress
With its RSVP-ready puff-sleeve silhouette, this dress is a Lilly bestseller for good reason. And thanks to the comfortable knit jacquard fabric, you’ll want to wear it to every holiday event. Good news: you can, because it’s available in three seasonal shades: red, green and white. (PS There is also a mini version for your little hello, holiday photos!)
Get the Knowles dress for$198 at Lilly Pulitzer!
Sarita silk dress
Move over, red and pink green are our new favorite party colors. Get ready to dazzle in this fabulously floaty fuchsia find, with metallic detailing perfect for New Year’s Eve. Crafted in dreamy chiffon with a flowing, tiered silhouette, this style is as comfortable as it is chic, so you can dance until midnight.
Get the Sarita silk dress for $298 at Lilly Pulitzer!
High Lynnley
Crisp and colorful in printed cotton poplin, this blouse is a stellar find for the holidays, but we think it’ll become a wardrobe staple for the rest of the year too! It’s as easy to put on as a t-shirt but 1,000 times more likely to cause a stir thanks to its voluminous sleeves. Pair it with your favorite denim to create an everyday ensemble.
Get the High Lynnley for only $128 at Lilly Pulitzer!
Looking for something else? Shop more vacation outfits here and check out the Lilly Holiday Gift Guide here!
Haven’t finished shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:
