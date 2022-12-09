Inside the Celines New Paris store





PARIS Celine unveiled its new boutique on rue Saint-Honoré. Hedi Slimane's brutalist vision is brought to life with sleek brass and smooth marble, a wall of mirrors and art installations. Located at 384 rue Saint-Honoré, the store is dedicated to accessories—perfume, leather goods and high jewelry—seated catty corner of her ready-to-wear boutique on rue Duphot. The smaller space located at 390 has been home to high perfumery brands since 2019. Celine took over the former Loewe space next door to showcase its classic Triomphe bags, its leather goods and jewelry. In rock-n-roll Slimane's style, a shimmering gold version of the bag is exclusive to this location, along with bespoke pieces. The new address marks the brand's sixth standalone store in Paris, alongside locations in four of the city's department stores. The brand announces that it is embarking on an expansion plan for 2023, and will activate several pop-ups around the world. There are 180 Celine boutiques around the world. The second floor private commercial apartment. Up a sparkling curved staircase, the second floor houses a private lounge with plush armchairs and a fireplace for VIP guests. In true Slimane style, the shop features several stunning artworks by Will Boone, sculptures by Ian LC Swordy, and carved wooden pieces by Augustas Serapinas dot the space. The 1,400-square-foot space has double-height windows and rays of sunlight dance across Slimane's curated artwork. Hanging in the main room is a version of Virginia Overton's Skylight Gems, a mobile made of three glass ornaments, commissioned by Slimane after seeing the original at New York's LaGuardia Airport. Virginia Overton's Skylight Gems for Celine. Drawing inspiration from French Art Deco and modernism, the now connected boutiques got their black marble floors from the French Pyrenees mountains, and Slimane selected several Brutalist slabs and stumps for seating and decor. The story continues The opening on December 2 was scheduled just before the brand's big return to the women's fashion catwalk. Celine closed Paris Men's Fashion Week in June with a unisex show. He will present a show at Los Angeles Wiltern Theater Thursday to present its fall 2023 collection, giving the brand a jump on the February fashion season. Whether Céline will be present at Paris Fashion Week for men in January has not yet been decided.

