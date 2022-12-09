Men of the Desert Parade Raises Funds for Animal Samaritans

animal samaritans‘ crew member patrick evans from News Channel 3 opened Animal Samaritan’s 13th Annual Men of the Desert Fashion Show Fundraiserheld Dec. 4 at the Palm Springs Air Museum, recognizing the organization’s core mission: “We ensure that homeless animals find homes and we ensure that people are better educated to become pet owners.”

President co-event Lori Serfling thanked the team that organized the event and included a special thank you to Jerry Keller and Lulu Catering and Events, who provided the champagne reception and delicious lunch. She also acknowledged the appreciation for role models.

Event co-producer Patrick Mundt thanked Eisenhower Health to provide health care not only to people but also to our pets. “He indeed provides the gift of life itself,” he said.

Last year, the CEO of Animal Samaritan Tom Snider announced that the organization had outgrown its small no-kill shelter on Ramon Road. It was built as a clinic, not a shelter. The property has insufficient parking, a playground for animals and insufficient air circulation. This year, he announced that more than $7 million had been raised or pledged, including a $3 million contribution from an anonymous donor.

As a result, Animal Samaritans is in the home stretch, working with the county on its permitting phase with hopes of breaking ground in 2023. The new facility will serve not only as a clinic but also as a shelter, providing a playground covered for animals.

An excited muffled silence enveloped the 500 attendees when Raju and Jaishree Mehta of The Jewelers’ Walk announced the donation of a fabulous 18-carat two-row diamond necklace valued at $50,000. The winning bidder also received a private shopping party at El Paseo Jewelers for 10 friends supported by The Palm Desert course and a $1,000 El Paseo Jewelers gift certificate for each guest, with a total value of $65,000.

Under the skilful orchestration of the auctioneer Freddie Silveria, more than $200,000 was raised during the “raise the paddle” campaign, including the contribution of the Mehtas. This is the highest amount ever raised to support Samaritan animals.

The main event

Under the guidance and direction of Susan Stein, fashion director and scene editor at Palm Springs Life, an incredible fashion show was created that thrilled the audience. Local models walked the 100-foot-long runway in clothing provided by Saks Fifth Avenue in Palm Desert and designer Christopher Bates.

The models were accompanied by their pets, many of them shelter dogs. For the first time, five high school students started the fashion show. These included Anderholt speciesa senior at Xavier College Preparatory High School; Dawson Johnsona junior at Palm Desert High School; david olives, a senior at Palm Desert High School; and Otis Taylor and Macaury Warrenboth seniors at Xavier.

Local leaders who walked the 100 foot trail included Gabe AguirreFinancial Advisor; Kevin BassReal estate agent; Brandon Boswellretail sale of diamonds; Marshal Brownexecutive coach; Andy-Dickinvestments; Mehran Elly MDradiologist; Brad Fuhrmedia mogul; Squire Jungerbusiness consultant; Joshua Levyreal estate developer; James LindquistDirector of development ; Raju Mehtaextraordinary jeweler and philanthropist; Andrew Mills, Palm Springs Police Chief; Mundt, entrepreneur; Eric Schnaser MDorthopedic surgeon; Sam Spinelloproperty management and investments; Tom Truhe, DDS community activist and philanthropist; and Kris Westerhof MDanesthetist.

Event Sponsors

The primary sponsor of the pack was The Carl Jud Foundation. Gold paw sponsors included Eisenhower Health and Helen Galen and Jamie Kabler. The silver paw sponsors were The Auen Foundation, Barry Manilow and Gary Kieff and John Salta; Bronze Paw sponsors included El Paseo Jewelers, Contour dermatologythe Inland Empire Community Foundation, Phyllis Eisenberg, Jonathan Spyboy, David Kowalczyk and Curtis Johnson and Sarah Milmet.

Lunch table sponsors not already mentioned included Leon Betz and Lanny Seese, marcia nightclubBoswell, Dick, Mark Dodge, Eisenhower Imaging Center, Barbara Flaganan, Marilyn Gogolin, Evelyn room, clark hallen, Cathy LevittMundt, Aubrey and Lori Serfling, Katie Schnasser and Amber Spinello, John Schooler and Roberta Thompson.

Samaritan Animal Mission

Animal Samaritans believes “in the healing power of animal-human relationships and views all living creatures with compassion and respect, primarily focusing on dogs, cats and the people who love them.” This is a no-kill shelter that serves as a safe haven for at-risk adoptable dogs and cats.

The community owes a debt of gratitude to Snyder as well as event co-chairs Serfling and Mundt and emcee Stein, who together created a tour de force known as Men of the Desert.

To learn more about Animal Samaritans or to donate, visit maritansanimals.org.

Al Jones was appointed by the city council as trustee of the Palm Springs Library, of which he is the treasurer. He was the past chairman of the Palm Springs International Airport Commission and is a member of the Dezart Performs Board of Directors, CSU Palm Desert Campus Advancement Board, Priority One Coachella Valley Advisory Board and member of DBA and Main Street. Past community involvement includes the DAP Health Partners for Life Steering Committee; the Desert LGBTQ Community Center, where he served as secretary of the board for five years, and Sanctuary Palm Springs.