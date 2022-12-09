Best vintage clothing shopping in Louisville

Connect with us

Lesa Faire Market and Peach Soul Galleria on Washington Street are located between 7th and Main Street in downtown Louisville. There are vintage sneakers, t-shirts, hats and more.

What is old becomes new again.

Even if these are trends you’d rather forget about.

Whatever your style, however, you can turn to Louisville’s growing vintage clothing scene for one-of-a-kind pieces from the past, from retro tees to retro dresses.

Here are some of the best places in Louisville to shop for vintage clothing:

Downtown/NuLu

Sugar Town Vintage in the NuLu neighborhood of Louisville. There are vintage clothes as well as unique accessories.

Sugar City Vintage (@sugartownshop)205 S. Shelby St. Closed Monday and Tuesday

What you can expect: Looking for a fun and funky vintage laptop? Sugar Town Vintage co-owner Lily Carothers has you covered, with women’s items ranging from the 1960s to 2000s. With floral wallpaper, shag rug and crystal ball, Carothers said she wanted that the shop looks like a “crazy grandma’s closet”. Be on the lookout for the store’s reworked vintage jewelry and $15 mystery handbags.

high life (@vintagevibelou)805 E. Market St. Closed Tuesdays

What you can expect: Located on NuLu’s main shopping street, vie elevee offers vintage t-shirts, sweaters and outerwear, all bathed in the store’s abundance of natural light. You can also visit the boutique’s sister store, Vintage Vibe, for 1990s and early 2000s women’s clothing, located at 1900 Eastern Parkway in the Highlands.

Lesa Faire Market and Peach Soul Galleria (@lesafairemarket & @peachsoulgalleria)636 W. Washington St. Closed Monday-Wednesday

Lesa Faire Market and Peach Soul Galleria on Washington Street are located between 7th and Main Street in downtown Louisville. (If you've seen Stripes, you might recognize this street).

What you can expect: Tucked beyond the downhill slope of W. Main and N. 7th, you could easily miss this gem of a vintage market if you didn’t know it was there. The store spans almost a city block in depth, with women’s fashion from the 1980s to early 1990s up front, and streetwear in the back that co-owner Richard Huntington has described as “in your face 90s vintage”. The market also includes ‘Vintage Shortys’, a boutique selling vintage children’s clothing.

Barret Avenue

Nitty Gritty (@nittygrittyvintage)996 Barrett Ave.

What you can expect: This Barret Avenue staple has been delivering funky yarns for more than two decades, through its costume rentals and vintage clothing for men and women. The shop offers pieces from the 1920s to the 1980s, with a stunning display that changes with each holiday or season. “When I shop, I look for real, quality vintage items,” owner Terri Burt said.

