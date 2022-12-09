Fashion
Best vintage clothing shopping in Louisville
What is old becomes new again.
Even if these are trends you’d rather forget about.
Whatever your style, however, you can turn to Louisville’s growing vintage clothing scene for one-of-a-kind pieces from the past, from retro tees to retro dresses.
Here are some of the best places in Louisville to shop for vintage clothing:
Downtown/NuLu
Sugar City Vintage (@sugartownshop)205 S. Shelby St. Closed Monday and Tuesday
What you can expect: Looking for a fun and funky vintage laptop? Sugar Town Vintage co-owner Lily Carothers has you covered, with women’s items ranging from the 1960s to 2000s. With floral wallpaper, shag rug and crystal ball, Carothers said she wanted that the shop looks like a “crazy grandma’s closet”. Be on the lookout for the store’s reworked vintage jewelry and $15 mystery handbags.
high life (@vintagevibelou)805 E. Market St. Closed Tuesdays
What you can expect: Located on NuLu’s main shopping street, vie elevee offers vintage t-shirts, sweaters and outerwear, all bathed in the store’s abundance of natural light. You can also visit the boutique’s sister store, Vintage Vibe, for 1990s and early 2000s women’s clothing, located at 1900 Eastern Parkway in the Highlands.
Lesa Faire Market and Peach Soul Galleria (@lesafairemarket & @peachsoulgalleria)636 W. Washington St. Closed Monday-Wednesday
What you can expect: Tucked beyond the downhill slope of W. Main and N. 7th, you could easily miss this gem of a vintage market if you didn’t know it was there. The store spans almost a city block in depth, with women’s fashion from the 1980s to early 1990s up front, and streetwear in the back that co-owner Richard Huntington has described as “in your face 90s vintage”. The market also includes ‘Vintage Shortys’, a boutique selling vintage children’s clothing.
Barret Avenue
Nitty Gritty (@nittygrittyvintage)996 Barrett Ave.
What you can expect: This Barret Avenue staple has been delivering funky yarns for more than two decades, through its costume rentals and vintage clothing for men and women. The shop offers pieces from the 1920s to the 1980s, with a stunning display that changes with each holiday or season. “When I shop, I look for real, quality vintage items,” owner Terri Burt said.
Fat Rabbit Thrift & Vintage (@fatrabbitthrift)994 Barret Ave. Closed Mondays
What you can expect: Fat Rabbit owner Jeff Komara described his shop in simple terms: “It’s a decent place for gifts because there’s a lot of weird stuff.” The shop offers vintage and used items for men and women, including a bountiful stock of horror and music t-shirts. While not “era dependent,” Komara said, Fat Rabbit primarily features clothing from the 1980s and 1990s.
Barret Babes (@barretbabes)970 Barret Ave. Closed Mondays
What you can expect: Set in a remodeled shotgun house, Barret Babes is a colorful oasis on a gloomy day. The shop offers “genuine vintage”, with no new second-hand items, said co-owner Iva Day. The store primarily offers women’s clothing, including a plus-size section, but also offers men’s and children’s items. “We try to stay on the alternative side,” Day said.
Bardstown Road
Tassel Clothes (@acornapparel)1602 Bardstown Road
What you can expect: Acorn Apparel owner Sharon Sayger keeps her shop open seven days a week, carrying “old school vintage,” she said. In a nook, you can find a pair of Edwardian bloomers. In another, you’ll find a bunch of Nikes from the 1990s. “It’s not a strict category of vintage,” said Sayger, who is constantly shopping for new clothes to add to the store. Acorn is quite large and offers both men and women, so plan to spend a good chunk of your time here.
Vintage banana clothes (@vintagebananaclothing)1507 Bardstown RoadClosed on Mondays
What you can expect: Follow the bananas and the Yetti to find this hidden gem down an alley. Vintage Banana’s offerings have a “classic vintage rock vibe,” with looks from the 1970s to the early 2000s, sales associate Kyra Beach said. Check out the wall of vintage hats and racks of denim jackets and crewneck sweatshirts. The shop is known to offer discounts, so be sure to ask.
hello tiger (@heytigerlouisville)1572 Bardstown Road
What to expect: hey, the tiger is small, but he has a bit of everything, the perfect place to go when looking for a gift. Its vintage items are available for both men and women and range from the 1960s to the 1990s. While you’re there, admire the handmade jewelry by local artists.
Avenue Goss
What is the LOU (@whatthelou)1101 Goss Ave.
What you can expect: What LOU owner Kris King is all about sustainability is all about, offering items from the 1980s to the early 2000s in his personal fight against fast fashion excess. Shop here under the gaze of the Beavis and Butthead and Jessica Rabbit artwork that dots the store’s walls, while browsing its vintage clothing, records and games. What the LOU stays local, regularly selling vintage items from the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky. While you’re at it, don’t miss the store’s $15 rack and its three-for-$40 deal.
The neon chip (@theneonflea)1104 Goss Ave. Closed Monday and Tuesday
What you can expect: Be prepared for bright colors, lush furs and crisp denim when you step into The Neon Flea. Everything in the store is vintage (except for the locally handcrafted jewelry). “You’ll find lots of gems and wearables,” owner Sarah Prinsloo said. Look for women’s clothing in the front of the refurbished shotgun and men’s clothing towards the middle. The pieces are from 2000 or earlier, with a focus on the 1960s and 1970s, Prinsloo said. Before you go, check out the $10 shoe bin and the many sets of vintage glassware.
