The son of the president of LVMH, Antoine Arnault, at the head of the family holding company Christian Dior SE





By Mimosa Spencer and Dominique Vidalon PARIS (Reuters) – Antoine Arnault, the eldest son of LVMH chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault, has been named chief executive of family-owned holding company Christian Dior SE, replacing veteran LVMH executive Sidney Toledano, and is sparking speculation on a wider succession within the group. . Christian Dior SE is a listed company which holds most of the Arnault family’s stake in LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group. The move enhances the stature of Antoine Arnault, one of Bernard Arnault’s five children, all of whom hold senior positions at LVMH, the group behind the fashion houses Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, as well as many other brands ranging from champagne to five stars. hotels. The most visible of the five, Antoine Arnault, 45, oversees the group’s communication and environmental issues, mobilizing efforts to establish its reputation. Arnault, who is married to Russian model Natalia Vodianova, often takes the stage for presentations of the group’s environmental efforts and organizes events such as public tours of workshops and factories. For the past decade, he has been managing director of high-end brand Berluti, known for its $2,000+ polished leather shoes and bespoke menswear, as well as president of Italian brand Loro. Piano. A business school graduate, he has been a director since 2006. Arnault’s appointment follows a recent change in the family’s investment legal structure to ensure its long-term control of LVMH, with the Agache holding company, which owns shares in Christian Dior SE, becoming a corporation on Tuesday by shares. Bernard Arnault, 73, is chief executive and chairman of LVMH, and has not publicly named a successor to lead the sprawling luxury empire he has built through acquisitions beginning with Christian Dior. The fashion brand was integrated into the LVMH group in 2017, and Christian Dior SE now owns 41% of LVMH, corresponding to 56% of the voting rights in the group. The story continues Bernard Arnault, who often speaks at corporate events and last week attended a White House dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, has shown no signs he plans to step down anytime soon. LVMH raised the maximum age of its chief executive from 75 to 80 in April. Antoine Arnault and his older sister Delphine, 47, are the children of their father’s first marriage. Both sit on the group’s board of directors. Alexandre Arnault, 30, is an executive at Tiffany & Co. while Frédéric Arnault, 27, is managing director of TAG Heuer. The youngest, Jean Arnault, 24, heads up marketing and product development for Louis Vuitton’s watch division. Bernard Arnault and his family briefly won the title of the world’s richest earlier this week, but were back at No. 2, behind Elon Musk, with a personal wealth of $185.3 billion, according to Forbes. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Jason Neely, Clarence Fernandez and Louise Heavens)

