The Beautiful Game: How football changed fashion forever

Before 1977, no one wore sneakers to walk the streets. No one was wearing track jackets or shorts.

The late ’70s. Flared jeans, acrylic hues and chunky collars were on the way out. Punk brought skinny jeans and leather books into fashion. But on the streets of Liverpool, football fans were developing a different sense of style.

A quick search for sportswear or athleisure on Google will bring up countless items tell you that sportswear has become some of the most popular brands since the pandemic.

Sneakers, or sneakers, have been popular for decades. But you may not know that for many, the origin of the trend comes from Soccer fans in the north of England.

In Liverpool, terrace culture was booming. Teenagers going to watch Liverpool Football Club play at Anfield were suddenly wearing the latest range of suede trainers from adidas, the Samba, Mamba and Bamba kicks.

It became a bit of a fashion show, remembers Dave Hewitson. You’d go there and there’d be another pair of jeans, then a week later a new pair of Sam Smith sneakers, the week after that a new Fiorucci jacket and you’d worry about being out of style.

Fred Perry and Slazenger were the new brands to be seen, and Liverpool’s terrace culture was born. Later London newspapers came to refer to the changing fashion sense as casuals, but in Liverpool it was just fashion.

You will never march alone

Dave Hewitson is a patio gardening expert. He wrote the book on it, literally. He wrote The Liverpool Boys are in Town and 80s Casuals, runs a record company and the culture-dedicated 80sCasuals clothing brand.

Today, Hewitson has partnered with National Museums of Liverpool to exhibit terrace culture in all its glory at the Walker Art Gallery.

Fusing art inspired by terrace culture with displays of period clothing, sneakers and ephemera, the Terrace art The exhibition paints a picture of how Liverpool football fans defined a culture from the 70s to the 90s.

The fashion spread across the country, says Hewitson, when fans of other teams came to Anfield for away games and saw how others dressed. How you dress has never been more important to football fans.

At that time there were only five or six sports shops in all of Liverpool, says Hewitson. Today there are sports shops on every block, but back then that meant that if you wanted the latest gear, you had to travel to find it.

Fans would travel to away games in Germany just to have a chance to buy the coaches that were only available there.

Liverpool played Bayern Munich in April 1981 and around 3-4,000 Liverpool fans came through, Hewitson recalled. Half were between 16 and 22 years old and were going to buy interns specifically.

People were going on holiday to Belgium, Italy and Spain to buy the latest shoes from FILA and adidas. It was so popular that some Liverpudlians became entrepreneurs organizing trips to buy shoes and clothes on behalf of other fans.

The power of the laid-back culture was so great that high fashion brands like Prada and Hugo Boss turned to sportswear instead of just the suits and shoes their men’s ranges had once been.

The art of terrace art

In the Walker Art Gallery, the change in fashion is documented through artwork by a range of incredible artists. Leo Fitzmaurice, Turner Prize winners Mark Leckey and Mark Wallinger, Pete McKee, Lucy McKenzie, Ross Muir and Dave White all have works on display.

Mark Leckeys Fiorucci’s 1999 video essay Made Me Hardcore shows casuals on the London walkabout. Leckey was an Everton fan and grew up near Ellesmere Port, just south of Liverpool. For Hewitson, it is the perfect example of the influence of casuals on all levels of culture.

At the heart of the display is a recreation of a teenage Liverpool FC fans’ bedroom from the 80s. There’s era-defining wallpaper, a matching duvet, band posters and a small TV from the 1980s. 80 broadcasting a work of art. On the floor is a Subuteo decor, a board game version of a football match.

Last weekend, Hewitson’s wife found a man crying outside the exhibit in the smoking area.

He said he was so emotional, he just visited an exhibit and it took him back to his childhood, Hewitson says. I expected it to have an effect on people, but not to make them cry, you know?

What we put in there is very relevant to anyone who’s been playing the game since the 70s, 80s, 90s or elsewhere, says Hewitson.

Terrace art is in the Walker Art Gallery at the National Museums Liverpool until 12 March 2023.