Fashion
How AOC’s Met Gala appearance may have led to an investigation
- The House Ethics Committee said it is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
- The investigation may be related to a complaint about Ocasio-Cortez’s attendance at the Met Gala in 2021.
- An ethics expert told Insider that a potential ethics violation would depend on who paid for their ticket.
After the House Ethics Committee announced an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday, some speculated that it was sparked by a complaint about her attendance at the Met Gala in 2021, but that whether or not it’s an ethics violation depends on how she got the ticket.
Ocasio-Cortez attended the Met Gala in September 2021 wearing a famous all-white dress with “TAX THE RICH” scrawled across the back in bright red. The following day, the conservative American Accountability Foundation filed a complaint with the Congressional Ethics Office, accusing the New York Democrat of violating House rules on accepting gifts by attending the event.
In June, the OCE, a nonpartisan body, referred the complaint to the House Ethics Committee. The committee said Wednesday that the investigation would be extended until 2023, but did not provide further details.
According to Craig Holman, the government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer rights and think tank, whether or not Ocasio-Cortez attending the Met Gala was an ethics violation depends on who paid for their ticket.
“If a lobbying entity paid for the ticket, it would be a violation of the gift rule, but I have no reason to believe it was provided by a lobbying entity,” Holman said, noting that the Met Gala said she provided the ticket for the deputy.
The Met Gala is an annual black-tie charity event that raises funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Tickets for the star-studded event can cost $35,000 while tables can cost $300,000. Last year, the gala raised over $16.4 million.
house rules include detailed restrictions on gifts that can be accepted by members of Congress, with the aim of avoiding conflicts of interest. The rule lists some exemptions, including free attendance at “highly attended events” or “charity events.”
Under the charity event exemption, the rules state that a legislator can accept an “unsolicited offer of free attendance” at an event if its “primary purpose” is fundraising or if more than half of the proceeds are charitable contributions.
“When it’s a charity event, the whole factor is who paid for the ticket,” Holman said, adding that “the invitation has to come directly from the charity event organizer.”
For example, if Facebook bought a Met Gala table and offered one of its seats to a lawmaker, it could be an ethics violation. But, as far as is publicly known, Ocasio-Cortez was invited directly by the Met Gala.
The AAF argued in its complaint that Ocasio-Cortez was invited by an “agent of a for-profit company,” citing reports that Anna Wintour, Vogue editor and Conde Nast executive, allegedly the last word on the event’s guest list. .
Wintour served as official co-chair or honorary chair of the Met Gala almost every year since 1995.
In an email to Insider on Wednesday, AAF President Tom Jones reiterated his stance, saying it’s not because Conde Nast and Wintour are “whitewashing their invite by affixing the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s logo. Costume Institute on the top of their invitation”. make the donation more permissible.” He did not respond to questions about how Ocasio-Cortez’s presence differed from other lawmakers in the past.
New York Congressmen and Officials have previously attended the Met Gala without raising an ethical complaint, including Senator Mitt Romney in 2018 and then-US Senator Hillary Clinton in 2001.
Representative Carolyn Maloney has also attended the Met Gala on several occasions and was investigated by the House Ethics Committee this year. However, unlike Ocasio-Cortez, Maloney was accused of pushing the organizers for an invitation in 2016 after she was not initially invited, which could violate ethics rules.
The fact that Ocasio-Cortez’s case was also referred to the committee means the OCE felt the complaint against her warranted further investigation. Holman said he believed the OCE, which has no subpoena power, referred the case so the committee could “bring people under the force of law and have them say who paid for the ticket”.
Holman said that to her knowledge, there was nothing exceptional or noteworthy about Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance at the Met Gala, except perhaps the congresswoman herself.
“AOC is politically controversial and she made it even more controversial with this dress.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/aoc-tax-the-rich-dress-met-gala-ethics-complaint-2022-12
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How AOC’s Met Gala appearance may have led to an investigation
- Why are so many women in their 20s getting type 2 diabetes?
- Thirteen percent of hospital buildings are vulnerable to earthquakes – report
- Is a viable opposition to Narendra Modi emerging?
- Actress Octavia Spencer gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 104.5 WOKV
- Strep A infection: Sunny Gosling fighting for his life after doctors misdiagnosed him with Covid and ‘pulled muscle’
- Indonesia may start using B35 biodiesel from January 2023 – energy ministry
- Montreal-area family speaks out after son was branded a racist insult at hockey rink, sparking brawl
- Feel Good Friday: Center for International Students and Scholars Hosts International Dance Workshop and Nigerian Culture Café
- The Triple Threat of Influenza, Covid, and RS Virus
- Xi Jinping received in majesty in Saudi Arabia
- The Beautiful Game: How football changed fashion forever