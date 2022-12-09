How AOC’s Met Gala appearance may have led to an investigation

The House Ethics Committee said it is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The investigation may be related to a complaint about Ocasio-Cortez’s attendance at the Met Gala in 2021.

An ethics expert told Insider that a potential ethics violation would depend on who paid for their ticket.

After the House Ethics Committee announced an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday, some speculated that it was sparked by a complaint about her attendance at the Met Gala in 2021, but that whether or not it’s an ethics violation depends on how she got the ticket.

Ocasio-Cortez attended the Met Gala in September 2021 wearing a famous all-white dress with “TAX THE RICH” scrawled across the back in bright red. The following day, the conservative American Accountability Foundation filed a complaint with the Congressional Ethics Office, accusing the New York Democrat of violating House rules on accepting gifts by attending the event.

In June, the OCE, a nonpartisan body, referred the complaint to the House Ethics Committee. The committee said Wednesday that the investigation would be extended until 2023, but did not provide further details.

According to Craig Holman, the government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer rights and think tank, whether or not Ocasio-Cortez attending the Met Gala was an ethics violation depends on who paid for their ticket.

“If a lobbying entity paid for the ticket, it would be a violation of the gift rule, but I have no reason to believe it was provided by a lobbying entity,” Holman said, noting that the Met Gala said she provided the ticket for the deputy.

The Met Gala is an annual black-tie charity event that raises funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Tickets for the star-studded event can cost $35,000 while tables can cost $300,000. Last year, the gala raised over $16.4 million.

house rules include detailed restrictions on gifts that can be accepted by members of Congress, with the aim of avoiding conflicts of interest. The rule lists some exemptions, including free attendance at “highly attended events” or “charity events.”

Under the charity event exemption, the rules state that a legislator can accept an “unsolicited offer of free attendance” at an event if its “primary purpose” is fundraising or if more than half of the proceeds are charitable contributions.

“When it’s a charity event, the whole factor is who paid for the ticket,” Holman said, adding that “the invitation has to come directly from the charity event organizer.”

For example, if Facebook bought a Met Gala table and offered one of its seats to a lawmaker, it could be an ethics violation. But, as far as is publicly known, Ocasio-Cortez was invited directly by the Met Gala.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2021 Met Gala.

The AAF argued in its complaint that Ocasio-Cortez was invited by an “agent of a for-profit company,” citing reports that Anna Wintour, Vogue editor and Conde Nast executive, allegedly the last word on the event’s guest list. .

Wintour served as official co-chair or honorary chair of the Met Gala almost every year since 1995.

In an email to Insider on Wednesday, AAF President Tom Jones reiterated his stance, saying it’s not because Conde Nast and Wintour are “whitewashing their invite by affixing the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s logo. Costume Institute on the top of their invitation”. make the donation more permissible.” He did not respond to questions about how Ocasio-Cortez’s presence differed from other lawmakers in the past.

New York Congressmen and Officials have previously attended the Met Gala without raising an ethical complaint, including Senator Mitt Romney in 2018 and then-US Senator Hillary Clinton in 2001.

Representative Carolyn Maloney has also attended the Met Gala on several occasions and was investigated by the House Ethics Committee this year. However, unlike Ocasio-Cortez, Maloney was accused of pushing the organizers for an invitation in 2016 after she was not initially invited, which could violate ethics rules.

The fact that Ocasio-Cortez’s case was also referred to the committee means the OCE felt the complaint against her warranted further investigation. Holman said he believed the OCE, which has no subpoena power, referred the case so the committee could “bring people under the force of law and have them say who paid for the ticket”.

Holman said that to her knowledge, there was nothing exceptional or noteworthy about Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance at the Met Gala, except perhaps the congresswoman herself.

“AOC is politically controversial and she made it even more controversial with this dress.”